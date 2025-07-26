Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, IDW, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: artists edition, scott dunbier, sdcc

Steve Ditko Spider-Man & George Perez Teen Titans Artist's Editions

Scott Dunbier to publish Artist's Editions for Steve Ditko's Amazing Spider-Man and George Perez's Teen Titans from Act 4.

Article Summary Steve Ditko Amazing Spider-Man and George Perez New Teen Titans Artist’s Editions announced for 2026

Scott Dunbier launches Act 4 Publishing, partnering with Skybound and Image Comics for new projects

Act 4 to release deluxe Artist’s Editions, Connoisseur Editions, and classic series collections

Upcoming editions include books featuring Jim Aparo, Darwyn Cooke, J. Scott Campbell, and more

At Scott Dunbier's Act 4 panel at San Diego Comic-Con, just before he went on stage with Frank Miller to accept an Eisner for his final Artist's Edition for IDW Publishing, David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One, he announced two more new books. Both are coming from the new imprint he set up after being forced out of IDW, and both are being published through Skybound Productions and Image Comics.

The first will be an Amazing Spider-Man Artist's Edition by Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko, coming in 2026. And as well as that, a George Perez New Teen Titans Artist's Edition, also out next year.

Artist's Editions: What's Next from Act 4 Publishing?

Friday July 25, 2025 1:30pm – 2:30pmPDT Room 24ABC

This September sees the release of the initial books from Scott Dunbier's Act 4 Publishing. But what's next? 2026 will be a big year for the new company, one that will feature some extraordinary Artist's Editions (and more). Scott and his partner Amanda Dunbier will walk you through an amazing array of what is to come.

Last year, I broke the news that IDW VP of Special Projects, and former EIC of Wildstorm, Scott Dunbier, would be stepping down from IDW after sixteen years. And that he had a new venture in mind. He launched his new publisher, Act 4, at San Diego Comic-Con last year, so named as the fourth act in Dunbier's career, as an art dealer, at Wildstorm/DC Comics, at IDW and now… this. He said "The goal of Act 4 will be to create books—comics, graphic novels, collections, Artist's Editions—that are bound together by the quality of their content. Making this move is exciting, and a bit scary, but I love the books that I do, and it's time to bet on myself." So he will be continuing the original art reproduction publishing line he pioneered at IDW, and that other publishers copied – until they realised how hard it was and outsourced to Scott. I understand that he has some contractual arrangements with such comic publishers and creators who named him as a "key man" at IDW, and so without him at the publisher, they will be free to follow Scott to his new project. And that seems to include Marvel and DC Comics with these new volumes.

Skybound and Act 4's publishing partnership will include Artist's Edition hardcover books, single-issue comics and series collections, and Connoisseur Editions, a new deluxe hardcover format. The Connoisseur Edition is a brand-new format developed by Act 4 featuring a slipcase and premium finishing, collecting a complete comics series in an oversized, readable format. This format promises to transport the reader back to childhood, where they are completely immersed in the world on the page, reading a book in a larger-than-life format. The first releases in this distribution deal will be Jim Aparo's DC Classics Artist's Edition and Darwyn Cooke's The Complete Spirit Connoisseur Edition, coming in September and October 2025, respectively. Future releases within the publishing partnership include J. Scott Campbell's Danger Girl Artist Edition, Dave Stevens' Covers and Stories' Connoisseur Edition, Jason Pearson's Body Bags Artist's Edition, Paul Smith's Leave It to Chance Artist's Edition, and EC Comics Artist's Editions. And now two more…

