Jamie McKelvie Returns To Captain Marvel For One Issue Only

Do you remember the fuss that Jamie McKelvie's costume redesign for Captain Marvel caused? It was mostly down to her having short hair, so much so that a second version had to be prepared to show that she had her hair tied back a bit. The design took off, became a cosplay favourite and was used for the character in the Marvel movies Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. And now SyFy Wire reports Jamie McKelvie is returning to the character for one issue only.

Noe better known for his several-year run on the comic he created with Kieron Gillen, The Wicked + The Divine as well as their work together on Young Avengers, McKelvie's health issues have impeded his drawing of late, seeing him work more in design and direction. But in July he's back at the boards for Carol Danvers.

Jamie McKelvie will be writing and drawing the story for Captain Marvel #30, which also features Ms Marvel, who McKelvie also helped design. even though he has, until now, not drawn stories featuring either of them.

And it almost didn't happen. At the time, Marvel editor Steve Wacker had commissioned done some new in-house Captain Marvel designs for the new Kelly Sue DeConnick book, that she didn't like, asked to get McKelvie to design some other options, to be told that Marvel didn't have the budget. But conspiratorially, Wacker told DeConnick that if she could get McKelvie to design a new costume for free and they used it, Marvel might pay for it. So DeConnick got McKelvie to design the costume and said that if Marvel didn't pick it, she would pay him. Basically, Kelly Sue DeConnick fronted the money for Disney. And it worked out for everyone.

McKelvie states "Despite designing both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, I never had the chance to work on stories about either of them. So I was excited to be asked to contribute to this issue, and get to tell a story that gets to the heart of how I see both Carol and Kamala."

The Captain Marvel #30 will also see work from the main Captain Marvel creative team of writer Kelly Thompson and artist Jacopo Camagni.