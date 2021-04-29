Jay Sandlin & Fabrizio Cosentino's Djinn Hunter #1 From Black Box

Jay Sandlin and Fabrizio Cosentino have a new comic book, Djinn Hunter, coming from Black Box Entertainment in July 2021 – and Bleeding Cool has a preview of what's coming down that particular pipe.

Jay Sandlin is a voice over artist and as a writer, is best known for Mad Cave Studios' titles Over The Ropes, Hellfighter Quin, and now in the Black Box. Fabrizio Cosentino is an Italian artist, who most works on European comic books – this will be his US debut. And you can take a look for yourself below.

DJINN HUNTER #1

MAY211301

(W) Jay Sandlin (A/CA) Fabrizio Cosentino

The cosmos is in chaos! The elder council of Djinn must stop their rogue member, Abyss and his minions from granting wishes to mortals, resulting in untold horrors. Their only hope is Zara, the Djinn Hunter. Will she hunt down the mad Djinn or doom the realms to destruction?

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99