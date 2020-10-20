Jeff Lemire and Jock Working On a New Comic For 2021

Well this is a fun tease. Odds are we are talking about Image Comics but these days who knows? Jeff Lemire and Jock working on a new comic book project together for next year. Maybe January? It is Diamond Solicitation Day on Friday after all.

Jeff Lemire is a Canadian cartoonist. The author of titles including Descender and Plutona, the Essex County Trilogy, Sweet Tooth, The Underwater Welder, Secret Path, Roughneck, AD: After Death, Royal City. Cosmic Detective, The Nobody and The World of Black Hammer, he has also worked on other company's properties such as Animal Man, The Valiant, Justice League Dark, Teen Titans: Earth One, Green Arrow, Superboy, All-New Hawkeye, Extraordinary X-Men, Moon Knight and Old Man Logan and Bloodshot Reborn. Robert Downey Jr is making a TV series based on Sweet Tooth.

Jock, real name Mark Simpson, known by the pen name Jock, is a British cartoonist, best known for his work in 2000 AD, The Losers, and more recently Batman, Wytches and Wolverine. Jock began his professional career at British comics magazine 2000 AD, on series including Judge Dredd and Lenny Zero, the latter with writer Andy Diggle. It was with Diggle that he got his big break in the American comic book market at DC Comics and their Vertigo imprint, working on The Losers, later turned into a movie, and Green Arrow: Year One. Also at Vertigo and with Mike Carey, another former 2000 AD writer, Jock worked on Hellblazer and the Faker limited series, returning the character John Constantine in the graphic novel Hellblazer: Pandemonium with Jamie Delano. Following his run on Green Arrow, he worked on Detective Comics where he worked with Scott Snyder, and they later created Wytches together.

And now Jeff Lemire and Jock are working on… something together. Maybe we'll find out this week?