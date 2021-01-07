Jeff Lemire – Black Hammer Reborn, Mazebook and Madame Dragonfly

Jeff Lemire has told readers of his newsletter – well, quite a lot, it seems. Bleeding Cool TV already looked at some of the news he was giving about the upcoming TV series of Sweet Tooth. He also talked about two planned DC Comics projects as part of their mature-reader superhero line, Black Label, including one drawn by Doug Mahnke. And then four new series drawn by Gabriel Walta, Dustin Nguyen, Andrea Sorrentino and himself.

But there's more. He is also writing and drawing a new graphic novel, that we managed to leak a little while ago.

Jeff Lemire: I do have another original graphic novel coming this Fall. I drew this one before I did Sweet Tooth: The Return but we decided to hold it until after Sweet Tooth was finished coming out. It's called MAZEBOOK and we will announce some more details in the Spring.

And he is planning to reduce and consolidate his Black Hammer superhero line published by Dark Horse. He writes

Jeff Lemire: The truth is, I have decided it's time to shrink the Black Hammer Universe back down to one core title. All the universe building the last couple of years has been really fun and, I hope, has produced some good comics, but now I want to take all that world building and use it as the foundation for one core Black Hammer title again. That series will be called BLACK HAMMER REBORN and it will launch this Spring/Summer. Hopefully we will announce a few more details on that in the coming month or two. I also have a new MADAME DRAGONFLY series drawn by my co-creator Dean Ormston and another series drawn by Tyler Crooke that will both build out the supernatural/mystical side of the BHU in 2021. And those will dovetail into Black Hammer Reborn. I have already written 12 issues of Reborn.

At some point he will sleep, he promised, before the Essex County TV series follows up on Sweet Tooth.