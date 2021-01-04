Sweet Tooth: Jeff Lemire Confirms Series Wraps Filming, 2021 Premiere

The last time we checked in with Netflix's eight-episode, live-action series adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth from Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, and Warner Bros. TV, it was getting towards the end of 2020 and the series was currently filming in New Zealand, with Stefania LaVie Owen (Messiah, Chance) joining the cast. Now it's a new year, and with it comes some good news courtesy of Lemire. In the current edition of his newsletter "Happy New Year- Things to Come" covering in-play and upcoming projects, Lemire wrote this brief but important update: "The Netflix Sweet Tooth TV show recently completed filming and will be releases [sic] sometime this year!" Not a bad bit of news for Sweet Tooth fans to kick off their weeks with. Written by showrunners and EPs Mickle (Hap and Leonard) and Schwartz (Arrow), Sweet Tooth introduces Gus (part deer, part boy), who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

In a summer edition of his newsletter, "New Sweet Tooth Series and More" (which you can sign up for here). Lemire acknowledged there weren't a ton of details he could offer, but he did reveal that the series was looking to premiere "late this year or early next year." He went on to discuss having been on New Zealand set last year during the filming of the pilot and that it was "super faithful to the comic.":

"Last month Netlix announced the Sweet Tooth television series produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. The series will start with an 8-episode season and launch on Netflix late this year or early next. I'm not allowed to reveal any more details about the show yet, but I can say that I was on set for the filming of the pilot in New Zealand last year, which was an incredible experience, and the pilot came out amazingly well. I couldn't be more pleased with the adaptation. It's super faithful to the comic and I can't wait for the show to launch."

Netflix's Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Dania Ramirez (Tell Me a Story, Devious Maids), and Neil Sandilands (The Flash), and Stefania LaVie Owen (Messiah, Chance), with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) serving as the voice of the show's narrator. Mickle has also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.