Jeff Lemire's Next Comic, Maze, Leaked by Matt Kindt at Thought Bubble

Former Valiant EIC and Marvel editor, Warren Simons, is part of the new comic book publisher Bad Idea Comics, and he grabbed two creators he also worked with at Valiant, Matt Kindt and Jeff Lemire, who also have books coming out from Bad Idea Comics, for one of the Thought Bubble panels hitting this weekend. They talked at length about their work processes, their plans, their relationships with each other and, basically, how they are all doing right now, and how much they wish they could have gone to Thought Bubble this year in real life as planned.

Asked to talk about their favourite comics, Matt Kindt said to Jeff Lemire that "it's not out yet, the new one, the Maze one can you talk about that yet?" Jeff replied, "We haven't announced that, that's gonna be my next graphic novel though." Matt continued "Okay well then I'm gonna say that that one, like, it's taken everything I like about yourself. plus stuff that we have in common, like the weirder stuff with the layouts and everything. Whatever, it's not out yet".

Jeff added, "That's really not out yet, Matt." Matt concluded, "I know, I know, I know but I if you that's still that is my favourite that's which is like I'm so excited because I just feel like it's it's different than your other stuff and it's a little bit weirder and I like it." I hope, whenever The Maze is published, that Jeff puts that quote on the back cover.

They do all want to be at Thought Bubble for real; next year though. You can see the schedule for the rest of the Thought Bubble 2002 panels here, and all the exclusives and debuts here.