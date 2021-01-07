Jeff Lemire Has Two DC Black Label Comics, One With Doug Mahnke

It's Doug Mahnke time! Jeff Lemire has told readers of his newsletter – well, quite a lot, it seems. Bleeding Cool TV already looked at some of the news he was giving about the upcoming TV series of Sweet Tooth. But he also talked about two planned projects for DC Comics as part of their mature readers superhero line, Black Label.

I also wrote two new DC Black Label series last year that have not been announced yet, but both are being drawn as we speak. One is being drawn by Doug Mahnke, whom I have wanted to work with for a long long time. I fell in love with Doug's work when he did Frankenstein with Grant Morrison and have been a devoted Mahnke Fanboy ever since. One of the first pieces of original art I ever bought was a page from Doug's Frankenstein when I met him at a Con in Toronto over a decade ago. I had just started Sweet Tooth then and I remember showing early pages to Doug. He and I talked about working together since, but our schedules never lined up.

Well, they finally did later last year and now Doug is drawing a new DC Black Label book I wrote. People often ask, "Is there any DC or Marvel characters you still really want to write?" and this is that character. My favourite DC character that I never really got the chance to do the way I wanted. But now I have. Cannot wait for you all to see Doug's work on it too! No idea when DC will announce this project or my other one. But I think both will be worth the wait.

Doug Mahnke's first prominent work was for The Mask, and he has since worked for DC Comics on Batman: Under The Hood with Judd Winick, and Seven Soldiers: Frankenstein with Grant Morrison. Mahnke also worked on the one-shot Batman: The Man Who Laughs with writer Ed Brubaker. His work also includes titles such as Major Bummer, Superman: The Man of Steel, Team Zero and Justice League Elite. He was the original artist for the Dark Horse Comics title X. Mahnke was an important collaborator with Morrison on DC's event series Final Crisis, and drew Batman: Under the Hood. Mahnke became the ongoing artist for Green Lantern at the beginning of the Blackest Night storyline and drew the eighth issue of Grant Morrison's Multiversity. Most recently he drew Justice League, and Detective Comics.