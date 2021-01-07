Jeff Lemire Comics – Gabriel Walta, Dustin Nguyen, Andrea Sorrentino

Jeff Lemire has told readers of his newsletter – well, quite a lot, it seems. Bleeding Cool TV already looked at some of the news he was giving about the upcoming TV series of Sweet Tooth. He also talked about two planned DC Comics projects as part of their mature-reader superhero line, Black Label, including one drawn by Doug Mahnke.

Jeff Lemire also laid down some news about other comic book projects. Such as three new series with three artists he has previously worked with. And naming them in the Warren Ellis newsletter codename tradition for upcoming projects. With Gabriel Walta, Dustin Nguyen and Andrea Sorrentino.

Jeff Lemire: PROJECT JACKKNIFE a new ongoing series that will be drawn by the amazing Gabriel Walta. Gabriel and I recently did the Eisner-nominated book SENTIENT together at TKO and he also drew the new Barbalien series with Tate Brombal writing. This new book is pretty ambitious and will be a longer story and series. I spent my holiday break writing a series bible and outlining the first three arcs as well as doing bunch of world-building and I wrote the issue #1 script yesterday. I'll probably write issue #2 this week as I am in the groove with it right now and you gotta strike when the iron is hot. I am hoping this will be a late 2021 or early 2022 launch.

Gabriel Walta's work may also get a profile boost courtesy of the WandaVision TV series based on his work with Tom King.

The next project is one I am still in the outlining stage on. It will be drawn by my Ascender/Decsender co-creator and partner in crime Dustin Nguyen. We'll call that one PROJECT PAVEMENT. Dustin is still finishing up Ascender and he and I have another short project after that. So Project Pavement will likely not see the light until 2022. The third book is an OGN or mini series (still discussing format) drawn by my Gideon Falls co-creator Andrea Sorrentino. Its a completely different genre than Gideon and a real change of pace for us. We'll call that one PROJECT BARK.

But don't forget that Jeff Lemire draws as well as he writes – hence Sweet Tooth and Essex County.

So, I am starting a new project that I will draw, but it is in it's very beginning stages. Just sketching characters and finding the world right now, but I am in love with the characters already and I think it's going to be something really different for me, yet really familiar too. It's certainly a bit darker than some of my other self-drawn work.

Jeff Lemire says that he is trying to slow his schedule down a little. But this doesn't exactly demonstrate that.