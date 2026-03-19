Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jeff the land shark, mojo

Jeff The Land Shark Finds His Mojo, From Marvel Comics In July

Jeff The Land Shark finds his Mojo, by Kelly Thompson and Tokitokoro from Marvel Comics in July 2026

Article Summary Jeff the Land Shark stars in a new five-issue Marvel mini-series, launching July 2026 with superstar creators.

Mojo kidnaps Jeff and his friend Ken, forcing them into wild intergalactic TV adventures for ratings.

Meet new X-Men character mashups like Dazzle Storm and Wolverine-Man, created for Mojo's latest hit show.

From Eisner-winning comics to Marvel Rivals, Jeff’s popularity explodes with a galaxy-spanning adventure.

This July, Jeff the Land Shark faces off against X-Men villain Mojo in Jeff The Land Shark: Superstar in a new five-issue limited series by Kelly Thompson and Tokitokoro. As Marvel Comics tentatively explored their biggest single character hit since Deadpool…

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by TOKITOKORO

Cover by GURIHIRU

On Sale 7/8

JEFF HAS BEEN KIDNAPPED!

Mojo is determined to create the latest hit show…and sends the Marvel Universe into an UPROAR when he KIDNAPS beloved pet-slash-friend of heroes, Jeff the Land Shark– and his klepto companion Ken! But Jeff's not the only star of the show—prepare to meet the all-new, all-wild cast of X-Men, including the likes of DAZZLE STORM, MAGIKHOT, WOLVERINE-MAN, RAMBIT and MORE!

"Jeff the Land Shark's mega stardom just made him the target of Marvel's megalomaniacal, interdimensional television mogul, MOJO! The infamous X-Men villain will capture Jeff for his most exciting—and dangerous—misadventure yet in JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR, an all-new Jeff limited series from returning creative team Kelly Thompson and Tokitokoro! Along for the ride will be his new friend, Ken the Septapus, who debuted last year in the Jeff Week Infinity Comic, and, in their startling introduction, a wild band of superstar X-Men created by Mojo for maximum ratings! From making a splash in comics, including the Eisner Award winning It's Jeff Infinity Comic, to catching a tidal wave of popularity from Marvel Rivals, Jeff is a global sensation! Now, he headlines his very own solo series, both on Marvel Unlimited and at your local comic shop, perfect for longtime Marvel readers, newcomers, and anyone in between."

"Jeff's second ever mini-series SUPERSTAR will find Jeff becoming an inter-galactic celebrity…but at what cost?! Chaos ensues as we mash together classic allies, old enemies, new friends, and heroic acts for a galaxy spanning adventure!" Thompson teased. With covers by Gurihiru and Tokitokoro, with more X-Men covers to come…

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