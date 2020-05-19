Jeph Loeb – Back in Comics?

Marvel Comics has been making some fun announcements of late, returning big-name creators to titles associated with them. So we have Mark Waid on the Fantastic Four and both Peter David and Dale Keown on the Hulk book Maestro. I only mention this as I have heard good gossip that, after the closing of the recent iteration of Marvel TV Studios, in favour of one directly under the auspices of Kevin Feige, former Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb may be looking to return to comic books. It probably doesn't help that television production is a little hampered at the moment, unless you are willing to move to Western Australia. Which some folk are.

But Jeph, it seems, is looking to return to comic books. He has quite a library of well received work, including collaborations with Tim Sales that include Batman: The Long Halloween, Superman for All Seasons, Catwoman: When In Rome, Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray and Captain America: White. He also worked with Jim Lee on Batman: Hush, Ed McGuinness on Hulk, Superman and Superman/Batman and co-created the Age Of Apocalypse comic event for Marvel, and the Heroes Reborn version of Captain America with Rob Liefeld.

Jeph Loeb chose his own hometown of Stamford, Connecticut to be destroyed in Civil War, wrote Fallen Son: The Death of Captain America, and launched The Ultimates 3 with Joe Madureira. He also wrote Ultimatum with David Finch.

He has a reputation of a writer who works well with big artists – and he has plenty of big names to be reunited with. Jeph Loeb still shares a writing studio, The Empath Magic Tree House, with Geoff Johns and Allan Heinberg.

Of late, his name has been more familiar to those viewers of Agents Of SHIELD, Agent Carter, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Punisher Luke Cage, Defenders, Cloak And Dagger, Runaways as well as Lost, Heroes and Smallville before that. He also wrote a couple of movies you may have heard of, Teen Wolf and Commando. All I am told is that right now, Jeph Loeb is back writing comics, but with which artist and for what publisher, that is still yet to be announced.