Jeph Loeb & Jim Cheung's Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth To Follow H2SH

Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung's Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth to follow H2SH and reunite Harley Quinn and The Joker as they steal the Lasso Of Truth

DC Comics' Black Label imprint will be launching a new Batman/Wonder Woman series in April, Truth by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung, set in the aftermath of the current-and-much-delayed Batman: H2SH series, with the final issue, Batman #163, set for the end of March. In which Harley Quinn and The Joker reunite to steal Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth. Which should make for an interesting mobius strip of continuity, given that Harley Quinn is not exactly down with The Joker these days. Look for Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth #1 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung on the 29th of April.

Harley Quinn debuted in Batman: The Animated Series as a minor henchwoman for the Joker, initially intended as comic relief. Her popularity led to recurring appearances, with a backstory that Harleen Quinzel was a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum assigned to treat the Joker, but became fascinated by him. The Joker manipulated her with tales of abuse, vulnerability, and charm, turning her professional interest into obsessive love. She helped him escape, undergoes a transformation, bleaching her skin and driving her insane, with The Joker dubbing her Harley Quinn, as she becomes his devoted sidekick, accomplice, and self-perceived girlfriend. The Joker was manipulative, emotionally cruel, physically violent at times, and often treats her as disposable property, but Harley remained loyal, forgiving repeated betrayals and attempts on her life, seeing his cruelty as proof of his chaotic "love."

After the New 52 relaunch, the ongoing Harley Quinn series from Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, saw her reject the increasingly toxic dynamic and in comics like Suicide Squad and stories like Death of the Family, she confronts the abuse, later fully breaking away from The Joker away, moving to Coney Island, starting her own life, and threatening the Joker if he interferes, and current comics treats the so-called Joker-Harley romance is as a past abusive relationship. Is this going to change now?

