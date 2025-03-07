Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, jim lee

Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb Gets 400,000 Orders For Hush 2 in Batman #158

‪DC‬ ‪Comics posted to BlueSky to announce that they have had over 400,000 orders from comic book stores for Batman #158, the first issue of the much-anticipated sequel to Batman: Hush from Batman #608 published over twenty years ago, with Hush 2. They bleated "Congratulations to Jeph Loeb, @jimlee.bsky.social , Scott Williams, @sinccolor.bsky.social , @richstarkings.bsky.social , and our amazing variant cover artists for more than 400,000 copies ordered of BATMAN #158, chapter one of "H2SH"!" before adding "DC thanks comics retailers for the tremendous response, and fans can pick up this hotly anticipated issue starting on March 26!"

They have gone all in on this, however. With ratio variants to encourage comic book stores to order more and more copies, 1:25, 1:50, 1:100,1:250, two signed 1:608 variants and at the top of the range, a 1:1000 variant for comic stores who order a thousand copies of Batman #158, signed by both Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb.

DC Comics is letting comic book stores sell Batman #158, the first chapter of Batman: Hush 2, early from 6.08 pm local time on the 25th of March, the day before it is due to go on sale. Additionally, retailers who order at least one 25-count bundle of Batman #159 ashcans qualify to order the Batman #158 Launch Party Glow-in-the-Dark variant cover. This glow-in-the-dark variant cover appears to be a version of the Batman symbol, but reveals a swarm of glowing bats in the dark. Qualifying retailers can order the Batman #158 Launch Party Glow-in-the-Dark variant cover as an open-to-order variant.

Additionally, DC Comics is to publish a giant-size version of Batman #158 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair at art board size. Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition is a special widescreen edition of the issue, measuring at 11" x 17" at the size that it was created. Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition arrives with a standard cover at a $14.99 cover price, and a foil edition for $19.99.

BATMAN #158 CVR A JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED SEQUEL TO THE SMASH-HIT STORYLINE! Jeph Loeb! Jim Lee! An all-new epic saga begins here. Hush returns! Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025 BATMAN #158 GIANT SIZED SPECIAL EDITION CVR A JIM LEE

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Jim Lee, Scott Williams (CA) Jim Lee

It's the biggest sequel in comic book history—and DC looks to make it even bigger with a giant-size version of Batman #158, the first chapter of "Batman: H2SH" by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair! This unique version of Batman #158 presents the amazing artwork of Lee, Williams, and Sinclair at art board size. Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition is a special widescreen edition of the pivotal issue, measuring at 11" x 17" and allowing readers to pore over all the stunning details of the breathtaking art, at the size that it was created. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

