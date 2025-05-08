Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: H2SH, H3SH

Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb On Batman H2SH – Jacked Riddler, Damian And H3SH

Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb on Batman H2SH, with jacked Riddler, Damian Wayne, Barbara Gordon and H3SH to come...

Talking on the DC Comics Discord, Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb addressed a number of things, but it was mostly about Batman: Hush 2, their sequel to their classic BNatman story from over two decades ago. As well as the way it has been abbreviated as H2SH. That came from Jeph Loeb it seems, and Jim Lee originally objected to it, wondering why it wouldn't be HU2H. But Jim Lee thennappreciated how letterer and designer Richard Starkings made the 2 work as a reflection of the S, and says that this way it will allow for H3SH and to refer to the original as H1SH, which is very handy in documents and script to work out who is who, what is what and where the hell; they are in time and space.

We know that we are getting six issues of H2SH in the Batman ongoing series, with another six to follow as a separate mini-series in 2026 or 2027. So I guess that Jim Lee's plan is that the mini-series is going to be called Batman: Hush 3 or H3SH.

Although towards the end of the chat, Jeph Loeb wanted to clarify Jim's earlier comments, saying, "we haven't decided. Could be Hush 2 Part Two…."

Yeah, it's going to be H3SH isn't it? Jeph Loeb also talked about how Batgirl plays a huge role, how they were keen to use the Nightwing costume from the current run and how they want to be a part of current Bat continuity. Including dropping things to tie with Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez' new Batman #1 which will follow the conclusion of H2SH.

Also Jim Lee wants to "thread the needle", so H2SH be something anyone just can pick up but also "aligned more or less with currently continuity". So, they are;t using the Bat Cave, as that is currently owned by Vandal Savage as well as Wayne Manor. So he's using " the cave" in captions, not "the Batcave", on the basis that Batman has more that one and this is a back-up cave underneath Gotham itself. But with no room for the Batmobile Ferris Wheel.

Jeph Loeb also shared the story from the original H1SH, when Jim Lee first drew Batman as he was coming up from the bowels of a ship, he was very bulky indeed, but that changed through the story to a leaner Batman. And as a result, Jim Lee stated that he was going to redraw the first issue. Jeph Loeb was against this and used the explanation that Batman had been worn down through the events of H1SH, to explain his thinner physique, but Jim wasn't buying it. So it took inker Scott Williams to say that if he had to ink the issue again he'd quit. So that was that.

We can expect Damian Wayne in issue 3. "Whether he gets out is something else. We are going to do something about this Robin problem" says Jeph Loeb. And what is Riddler's workout routine? He is jacked! Jim Lee promised, "We're going to explain this." He is wearing a heavy padded jacket and pants, and Jim Lee says, "He may have something under that," yet to be revealed. Batman #160 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb is published by DC Comics on the 28th of May.

BATMAN #160

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 3! The gentleman's name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

