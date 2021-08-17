Jim Mahfood Brings Back Grrl Scouts With Stone Ghost at Image Comics

After four years absence, Jim Mahfood is returning to his creator-owned Grrl Scouts universe for an all-new comics chapter in, Stone Ghost. And, bizarrely, he's choosing to do it in print with Image Comics rather than on some vague unknown digital reader through Substack. Who knew that was possible anymore? This six-issue miniseries will launch from Image Comics in November and feature a 1:25 incentive copy variant by cover artist Peach Momoko who is meant to be exclusive to Marvel Comics but looks like Mahfood sneaked in there early.

"I'm extremely excited about this new Grrl Scouts series and I think fans and new readers alike will be very entertained and definitely get a lot of bang for their buck with this one," said Mahfood. "I'm introducing an entire new cast of characters, expanding on the mythology of the Grrl Scouts, and handling every aspect of the production of the book: writing, drawing, coloring, and lettering, to make this a very unique experience! This series is for fans and collectors alike who are looking for something different and off-beat when they're staring at that wall of new releases in the comic shop."Join Dio, Turtleneck Jones, and Gordi as they face off against the sinister and unpredictable evil of The Teeth! Hilarious, over-the-top, psychedelic adventure will ensue, you guys!Packed from cover-to-cover with completely unique and eye-popping Mahfood art—including bonus comics and behind-the-scenes fun—readers will feel the Funk with this new addition to the Grrl Scouts story.

Grrl Scouts: Stone Ghost #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 24th of November.