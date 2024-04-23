Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: jms, july 2024, Solicits

JMS & Mike Choi's U & I in AWA Comics July 2024 Solicits- What Else?

AWA also only has one new comic, the final issue of U & I #6 by J Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi, in their July 2024 solicits.

It's not just Vault Comics that's having a quiet July. AWA also only has one new comic, the final issue of U & I #6 by J Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi, in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as a collection of Red Light by Sara Cho and Priscilla Petreites. Come on people. this is San Diego month! MAybe they are saving their big launches for August 2024…. and will preview them at SDCC? It's always possible, hey, have we unearthed a marketing strategy here?

U & I #6 (OF 6) CVR A MIKE CHOI

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A/CA) Mike Choi

The next chapter in the ongoing saga of The Resistance focuses on an unlikely love story between two young "Reborns." When down on her luck Isabelle meets the mysterious "U," a spark is lit between them. But another spark is lit, this one to a metaphorical can of gasoline, when U runs afoul of a crime syndicate that will stop at nothing for revenge. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

Red Light TP (MR)

(W) Sarah Cho (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal

A futuristic erotic thriller! Get ready for a red-hot futuristic erotic thriller that sits at the intersection of sex and tech by exciting new writer Sarah Cho and artist Priscilla Petraites (Chariot, Hit Me). Lacy is an A.I. sex worker in a futuristic Red Light District. And Lacy knows exactly what her clients want – better than they know it themselves. Housed in a high-tech brothel under the watchful eye of the mysterious Mister, Lacy has little in her manufactured life besides work. All that changes when she befriends Natalie, an orphaned child who comes into her care. Now Lacy and Natalie are on a mission to escape the Red Light District, only to find themselves flung headlong into the mystery behind Lacy's creation. Retail: $15.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

