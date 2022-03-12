Jobs For Michelle H. Nagler Ben Abernathy, Matt Hawkins & Kuo-yu Liang

Jobs! There have been some more editorial moving and shaking in the comic book industry at various levels. Bleeding Cool tries to stay on top of some of them with the Jobwatch tag. Here are a few more to add to the tally.

Michelle H. Nagler has been promoted from VP Associate Publisher of Random House Graphic and RHCB Brands to Senior VP Publisher. Prior to joining Random House, Michelle was the Editorial Director at Bloomsbury, where she worked on the NAACP Award-winning picture book Our Children Can Soar, and with authors including Sarah J. Maas and Jessica Day George. Michelle began her career at Simon Pulse and Scholastic.

Ben Abernathy Batman Group Editor at DC Comics has been promoted to Executive Editor. Starting as an Assistant Editor at Dark Horse Comics in 1998, in 1999 he joined DC Comics in New York as their Creative Services Coordinator. In 2000 he became Marvel Comics' Special Projects Manager before rejoining DC Comics for a much longer stint from 2002 to 2012 as Group Editor. In 2012 he was made EIC of Madefire, launching the boutique digital comic book publisher with Liam Sharp, before rejoining DC Comics again in 2015 as Talent Relations Director in Burbank, being promoted to Group Editor again in 2019, and then Executive Editor last month.

Matt Hawkins and Kuo-yu Liang have been hired as content advisors by a new dedicated comic book studio in Abu Dhabi , Sandstorm, encouraging aspiring creators to submit their pitches for comic books or graphic novels spanning any genre, theme or style. Hawkins has been President of Top Cow for 24 years, as well as co0creatior of many titles at the publisher, while Liang is a board member of GeekGirlCon, Reading With Picture, BINC, consultant for Fan Expo HQ, and the former Director of Global Business Development & Sales for ReedPOP, former Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Business Development for Diamond Comic Distributors and Associate Publisher, Director of Business Development and Licensing at Penguin Random House.