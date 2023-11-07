Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Viz Media | Tagged: abrams, Inklore, jobwatch, Penguin

Comics JobWatch- DC, Image, Viz, Penguin, Abrams, Rocksteady & More

Here's a Bleeding Cool look at jobs at a number of comics and graphic novel publishers, including DC, Image, Viz, Penguin, Abrams, Rocksteady.

Image Comics is hiring for a VP of Book Market Sales with an experience of 8 years.

Penguin Random House seeks a Marketing Manager for their new imprint, Inklore.

Job openings at ABRAMS New York, VIZ Media, Rocksteady Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Nate Cosby writes "I am HIRING!!!!!!!! Specifically: I'm looking for a writer/artist, for a project that heavily focuses on visual storytelling. If interested, please reply with sequential samples. PAYING GIG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Image Comics of Portland, Oregon, is hiring, looking for a VP of Book Market Sales starting at $140,000 a year, remotely with occasional in-person planning meetings. "The VP of Book Market Sales oversees and is the liaison for the company's worldwide English language book market sales channel (which serves such retailers as Amazon, B&N, Books-a-Million, Indigo, Target, Waterstones, etc.) and works closely with, and is the main point-of-contact to, our book distributor, Simon & Schuster. This role will report directly to the Publisher and is a supervisory role responsible for managing the Book & Library Sales Manager" and asking for "8 years of experience in book trade sales, data analysis, or related fields paired with well-versed knowledge of the comics and graphic novel industry.

Volunteer Fundraising Research for New Projects Using Comics for Community Expression with World Comics India. World Comics India (WCI) is a Delhi-based non-profit organisation officially registered in 2002. WCI is working to promote the use of Grassroots Comics as a medium of self-expression and to strengthen democratic processes… We are looking for at least two volunteers preferably based in US and Europe… up to 4 hours/week, for 1-3 months.

Adjunct Instructor- Comics & Narrative at the Columbus College of Art & Design in Ohio. "Comics and Narrative 1 is a 3000-level studio course, a multidisciplinary team-taught experience featuring comics and writing professors collaborating on teaching narrative and visual elements unique to the storytelling matrix of comics. Bolstering creative studio projects with assigned readings and short essays, the working methods of comic artists and graphic novelists are examined. Projects include at least three, portfolio-ready short comics focused on advanced understanding of narrative elements, advanced compositional skills in both verbal and visual forms with an understanding of their interdependence, advanced panel/page composition skills, and a thorough awareness of comic-making practices."

Editorial Assistant – Manga, ABRAMS New York, $40,000. "The Editorial Assistant role serves as an entry-level position within Abrams Adult ComicArts team, providing the perfect opportunity for those who aspire to pursue an editorial career. fields. This position offers valuable experience, exposure to the publishing process, and a chance to work closely with authors/illustrators, and Abrams professionals to shape and bring forth interesting content to readers worldwide."

Marketing Manager, Inklore, Manga, Manhwa, Pop Comics), Penguin Random House, $70,000 – $73,000. "The Random House marketing department is seeking a creative, detail-oriented Marketing Manager to join the Inklore team. Reporting to the Assistant Marketing Director, this position provides an opportunity to immerse yourself in an innovative and hands-on department as the representative of a brand-new imprint dedicated to publishing the best in manga, manhua, manhwa, webcomics adaptations, and light novels for the English-language market. We are a highly collaborative team who love to bring our authentic style of nerdery to our favorite fictional worlds. Some of the internationally-recognized brands Inklore will publish include: Lore Olympus, Under the Oak Tree, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, and Cherry Blossoms After Winter. The Marketing Manager will oversee title marketing campaigns and ongoing growth initiatives for the imprint, including online promotions, consumer convention planning, influencer outreach, social media, advertising, and overall creative strategy. They will be the main marketing contact for licensors and will assure that marketing campaigns satisfy both Inklore and partner goals. The ideal candidate will have experience strategizing on and executing campaigns for comics, graphic novel and/or manga marketing, and excel in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment."

Editor, VIZ Media · San Francisco, CA, $70,000 – $75,000. "VIZ Media is looking to add two Editors to our publishing department – come join a team of dedicated storytellers and artists and help bring your favorite manga to the English-speaking market! As an Editor at VIZ Media, you'll have the opportunity to work on a wide variety of print and digital publications, collaborate with talented creative colleagues, and even propose series for acquisition."

Third Eye Comics chain is hiring for their Lexington Park, Maryland, California store, for part-time (25 hours) and full-time (40 hours) sales associates. E-mail hiring@thirdeyecomics.com

Lead Concept Artist, Rocksteady Studios, London."Rocksteady is looking for a Lead Concept Artist to join our dedicated and collaborative team working on our upcoming title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. You will lead the Concept Art team to create high quality and inspiring pieces of concept art, while being hands-on yourself. Working closely with the Art Director, and wider project stakeholders, you will be translating high level project aims into compelling and visually striking imagery that will inform the whole game development."

Strategic Growth Initiatives MBA Intern: LA- Summer 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery, Burbank, CA. We're looking for highly motivated 1st year MBA students, looking to jumpstart their career at one of the world's premiere media, entertainment, and tech companies. Your New Role… DC Comics creates iconic characters and enduring stories. As one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels, DC Comics creates, produces, and distributes over 800+ comics per year. This internship focuses on identifying growth opportunities based on consumer trends and data.

