Joe Madureira Relaunches Battle Chasers #10 Drawn By LuloLullabi

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool noted that Joe Madureira was teasing the return of his comic book Battle Chasers twenty years after his cliffhanger ending. A fantasy comic book that he launched in April 1998 as part of Wildstorm's Cliffhanger creator-owned line, and then Image Comics, it was slow coming, The last issue, #9, was published in September 2001. Battle Chasers #10 was scheduled for November 2001 but was never released. Joe Madureira left the comic industry to pursue a career as a video game designer but promised its return as part of a crowdfunder.

Joe Madureira had said he had plans to release issue #10, starting directly where issue #9 ended, and two more issues as part of a 3-part story arc sometime after the release of the Battle Chasers: Nightwar game in October 2017.

In June 2019, Joe Madureira stated when it returned, he wouldn't be drawing it

Unfortunately, it's proven difficult to work on them alongside my responsibilities at the studio. Realistically, the only way to get the books finished and into your hands any time soon is to recruit some highly talented individuals to help out. I'll still be working on the story of course, and drawing as many pages as I can manage. One of the reasons I haven't let anyone take over the series in the last 20 years is because I always felt that if it were to continue, it had to be me. Or a team I had complete faith in, and I think I've found that team. I'll be releasing more details on that soon. Issues #10-12 will pick up exactly where the last issue left off, and focus on Garrison, his past, and his complicated relationship with the fugitive Red Monika..

Two years later, Joe Madureira posted the following Battle Chasers image to Instagram, with the legend "#10" as part of the design.

And today we get the news. Gaming artist LudoLullabi will be drawing the series, beginning with Battle Chasers #10. Joe Madureira posted the following pages and announcement on Twitter.

Here's a peek at Battle Chasers #10 art by @ludolullabi. Every page blows me away! It will be oversized with 32 full pages of story! BCNW backers will of course get theirs, and it'll be available in shops later this year. Thank you for the love! <3

Battle Chasers takes place in an "arcanepunk" setting with four main characters, including a nine-year-old girl named Gully, whose father mysteriously vanishes, leaving behind a pair of magical gloves. A rogue named Red Monika tries to enlist Garrison, a swordsman haunted by the death of his wife, to assist in freeing a prisoner, which Garrison turns down. Red Monika accidentally releases four extremely powerful villains during the breakout. Garrison overcomes his grief and joins Gully, the wizard Knolan, and the towering war golem Calibretto to stop the villains' rampage.