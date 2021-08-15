Joe Quesada, John Romita Create Spider-Man 9/11 Memorial Comic

In one month's time, the world will remember the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, the Al Qaeda terrorist attack on the United States Of America, the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon, and the Capitol. In December 2011, to note the attack and its impact, Marvel Comics published Amazing Spider-Man #36, now a collectors item. The story by Joe Michael Straczynski, John Romita Jr, and Scott Hanna, showing the attack with Marvel superheroes helping alongside emergency services, and going through the same emotions many others did.

In one month's time, Marvel Comics will include a new 9/11 memorial story as a backup strip to many comics published that week. With a cover stamp reading 20 Years, Never Forget a story by Joe Quesada, John Romita Jr, and Scott Hanna, the new story The Four Fives sees Spider-Man and Captain America revisiting Ground Zero, now the pools that replace it and a tower of light rising from each. While the Bell Of Hope, presented to Trinity Church, in Wall Street, commissioned by the Corporation of London, chimes. Its inscription reads: "To the greater glory of God and in recognition of the enduring links between the City of London and the city of New York. Forged in adversity – September 11, 2001." The bell was cast by The Whitechapel Bell Foundry in east London, which cast the original ring of eight bells for Trinity Church in 1797.

The Four Fives refers to the series of bells that chime when a firefighter dies in the line of duty, the ceremony is known as "Striking the Four Fives", five bell strikes, repeated in four series, with a slight pause between each series. Marvel Creative Director, Joe Quesada, has written firefighter comics before, the story uses this period of time, as it looks back on the events of 9/11. The Four Fives, featuring Spider-Man and Captain America, will appear in select Marvel Comics published on the 8th of September, 2021, including Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #1 and Excalibur #23.