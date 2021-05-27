John Romita Jr Artwork From Fantastic Four #35 60th Anniversary Issue

We have got a little low-res look at Fantastic Four #35, the big post-wedding Fantastic Four issue with Doom, Kang, Immortus and more, courtesy of John Romita Jr. Will Doctor Doom finally come to terms with himself? All of himself?

FANTASTIC FOUR #35

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210510

(W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks

A TITANIC 60TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! The entire Kang bloodline is out to destroy every era of the Fantastic Four! How can Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny hope to survive simultaneous attacks across their lifetimes by Rama Tut, the Scarlet Centurion, Kang the Conqueror and Kang's final descendant, the sinister Scion?! Join the FF and some special surprise guest stars as John Romita Jr. returns to Marvel and joins forces with writer Dan Slott for this celebratory adventure! Marvel's First Family will literally never be the same again! Plus: Mark Waid and Paul Renaud deliver dramatic new insights into the origin of the fabulous foursome in an all-new anniversary tale! Rated T In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $9.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #34

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210631

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM Conclusion: "The Sacred Vow of Victor Von Doom!"

This issue, DOCTOR DOOM's actions will change the life of one of the members of Marvel's First Family in a profound way. Do not miss this final, fateful chapter! Guest-starring: Namor and the Black Panther!

Rated TIn Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #33

MARVEL COMICS

APR210864

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM! Part 2: "Royal Wedding"

You are cordially commanded to Latveria for the greatest wedding ceremony in the history of the Marvel Universe…far greater than that lowly, uninspired and commonplace wedding of Reed Richards and whoever that woman was. These are the nuptials of our beloved leader, Victor Von Doom, and his most devoted and noble subject, Victorious. Attendance is mandatory. Special guest stars: PRINCE NAMOR and the BLACK PANTHER.

32 PGS./Rated TIn Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99