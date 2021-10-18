John Wagner Returns To 2000AD To Tell Judge Dredd's Secrets

John Wagner is returning to 2000 AD for its special 45th birthday issue, with a new Judge Dredd story, The Citadel, drawn by Dan Cornwell. And there are secrets to tell…

Within the intimidating walls of Iso-Block 1, a prisoner is scheduled to die after decades in isolation. But he has a tale to tell – one that may blow Judge Dredd's world apart! Master writer and co-creator of Judge Dredd, John Wagner, returns to 2000 AD in its anniversary year with a thrilling new Judge Dredd story: 'The Citadel' Drawn by Dan Cornwell (Rok of the Reds), with colours by Dylan Teague (Madi) and letters by Annie Parkhouse, the new story begins in 2000 AD's 45th birthday issue, on sale in February. 'The Citadel' takes Judge Dredd back to the events of The Apocalypse War, in which he led the desperate fight against the invading armies of the Sov mega-cities. The story will also be collected in a 128-page paperback graphic novel edition in July 2022 (ISBN: 9781786185686), available from all good book and comic book stores, as well as online retailers and the 2000 AD webshop and app. As the Apocalypse War rages, Judge Dredd leads a squad of Cadet Judges into battle – launching an assault upon The Citadel, where the invading Sov forces have set up base. But now, 40 years later and on the day of his execution, former Cadet Judge Winterton will tell the truth about what happened during the war, why the mission was subsequently covered up, and reveal the secret that Judge Dredd himself has been hiding for the past 40 years.