Joker #14 Preview: Jim Gordon… Murderer?!

Jim Gordon is accused of murdering the Joker in this preview of Joker #14… but it's not like he would ever condone people taking justice into their own hands… oh crap. Check out the preview below.

JOKER #14

DC Comics

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Belen Ortega (CA) Guillem March

FINAL ISSUE All the hunters converge on the Sampson estate as the brutal conclusion to the first "season" of The Joker is here! Bullets will fly, blood will be shed, and will James Gordon be forced to make the choice he's been dreading since issue #1? Punchline Backup: Punchline walks free, and the Royal Flush Gang is desperate for a new queen. The underworld of Gotham City is going to change forever, and this last chapter of "Punchline" is only the beginning.

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $5.99

