Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Jose Andres, mike mignola, Spider-Ramen

José Andrés and Mike Mignola in Marvel's Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish

José Andrés and Mike Mignola join Spider-Ramen in Marvel Comics' Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish out in March

Article Summary Chef José Andrés enters the Marvel Universe in Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish #1 with a heroic kitchen twist

Legendary artist Mike Mignola returns to Marvel with a stunning cover for Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish

Comic features Jeff’s Table with guest chef Paul Carmichael and collects the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN Infinity Comic

José Andrés’s real-life culinary legacy and humanitarian work inspire his Marvel Comics debut adventure

Chef, restaurateur, humanitarian, and educator José Andrés joins the Marvel Universe in Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish #1. In which Peter Parker heads downtown to photograph the opening of world-class chef José Andrés' brand-new restaurant, but it's crashed by Electro. "The electric fiend came prepared for Spider-Man so José and World Central Kitchen chip in with Spidey to save the day—and everyone's dinner!" And a cover by Mike Mignola, who we haven't seen at Marvel Comics for quite an age…

Also in this comic book, we get the debut of Jeff's Table with Jeff The Land Shark featuring special guest Chef Paul Carmichael, as well as collecting the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN Infinity Comic in print for the first time, and an all-new Spider-Ramen story…

José Andrés trained and worked at the elBulli under Ferran Adrià, before moving to the US in the nineties, aged 21. Widely credited with popularising Spanish tapas in the US through his first major restaurant, Jaleo, he built a major restaurant group, José Andrés Group/ThinkFoodGroup, operating dozens of restaurants across America and beyond, including Zaytinya, Oyamel, and Jaleo locations. He has won a number of James Beard Awards such as Outstanding Chef and Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, Michelin stars, and foundied the Global Food Institute at George Washington University, and the World Central Kitchen, a leading nonprofit that provides fresh meals rapidly in disaster zones, conflict areas, and crises worldwide which earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Humanities Medal, the James Beard Humanitarian of the Year award, and repeated inclusions on Time's 100 Most Influential People list. And now… he's got a Spider-Man comic book!

Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish #1 by Steve Orlando, Ken Niimura, Gustavo Duarte, Roi Mercado, Mike Mignola, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Ken Niimura will be published by Marvel Comics on the 11th of March, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!