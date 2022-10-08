Josh Williamson & Jamal Campbell Launch Superman Ongoing in February

DC Comics promised us that the New Era of Superman would starts this January. And so it is. It was revealed at New York Comic Con today that a brand-new Superman ongoing monthly series is launching in February 2023 from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson and Naomi artist and co-creator Jamal Campbell. "Superman has returned to Metropolis and his greatest enemy Lex Luthor is finally behind bars. The future of the Superman family has never been brighter! As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel!"

"After the darkness of the last year in the DCU, there is no character better suited to lead DC into the light than Superman," said Joshua Williamson. "It's an understatement to say I'm honoured to be writing DC's flagship series. I'm very excited to take Clark Kent on a fun, pulp-style adventure in Metropolis against his greatest villains. We're also going to be introducing new concepts and new challenges for the Man of Steel and to be doing it with wonderful partners like Jamal Campbell and Nick Dragotta is a dream come true. Every page explodes with awesome energy. The Superman line that Tom, Phillip and I are putting together with DC is going to lead the way for an exciting 2023."

Those in attendance at today's panel also received first looks at Superman: Space Age #3, available early in 2023 and a preview of Alex Segura's story in Superman: Kal-El Returns Special, hitting shelves on the 29th of November. Everyone in attendance also received a copy of Superman: Warworld Apocalypse. I wonder who will be first to flip them on eBay? No one yet, but it can't be long now…