Josiah Power in The Power Company: Recharged from DC Comics in April

Josiah Power returns (again) in The Power Company: Recharged, by Bryan Edward Hill, Khary Randolph, and Alitha Martinez, published in April

We've are getting one Power Company one-shot at the end of the month, DC Power: Rise of the Power Company. Now in April we are getting another, The Power Company: Recharge, a 32-page one-shot by Bryan Edward Hill, Khary Randolph, and Alitha Martinez. The one shot is focused on the character of metahuman attorney Josiah Power and his team, the Power Company, continuing to be set in the fallout of Absolute Power, the death of Josiah Power's nephew at the hands of Amanda Waller, the surprise increased metahuman population of the DC Universe as a result, as well as the seeded misinformation by Waller. And the hatred that comes, as seen in current issues of Black Lightning.

The new Power Team created in response and to tackle an Atlanta serial killer of note will include Black Lighting, The Batman Of New York, The Signal, and Vixen. Josiah himself was a victim of a previous power surge in the DC Universe back in the eighties, hit by the Dominators' Gene Bomb as part of the Invasion crossover, and now he finds his powers are fluctuating again.

The Power Company: Recharged #1 will be published on the 30th of April, 2025. DC Power: Rise Of The Power Company will be published on the 31st of January, ahead of Black History Month in the USA.

DC POWER RISE OF THE POWER COMPANY #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A KHARY RANDOLPH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Khary Randolph

DC POWER RETURNS FOR 2025! Written by Brandon Thomas, Vita Ayala, John Jennings and Zipporah Smith Art by Ray-Anthony Height, Caanan White, Kelsey Ramsay and Charles Stewart III The Justice League's watchtower looming in the skies is intended to inspire hope and faith in superheroes, but not everyone believes metahumans act in humanity's best interests. The fringe beliefs that "Waller was Right" have grown louder as paramilitary groups take to the streets to take Earth back for the human race. Enter Josiah Power, a meta-attorney who's seen enough of rising hate and sets out to assemble a team not only to protect black and brown communities from these new threats but also to rebuild human faith in heroes. DC Power returns for a third year in a new format, continuing the storylines from Absolute Power and All In and setting the stage for the return of the Power Company! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/29/2025

