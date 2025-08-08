Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hawkeye, matt fraction

Just one way that Matt Fraction's Batman will look like his Hawkeye (Spoilers)

Article Summary Matt Fraction's upcoming Batman run draws stylistic inspiration from his acclaimed Hawkeye series at Marvel.

Like Hawkeye, Batman will feature labeled gadgets on-page, mirroring the narrative device for arrows.

The new Batman series delivers self-contained, done-in-one stories, reminiscent of Hawkeye's storytelling style.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez promise a fresh take on Batman, blending new elements with classic lore.

Jorge Jimenez is a very different superhero artist from David Aja, with a completely separate approach to portraying action on the page. So when DC Comics compared the upcoming Batman Vol 4 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez to Hawkeye by Matt Fraction and David Aja, some puzzled eyebrows did a little twitch. One explanation given was the approach to done-in-one issues, though that's not too unusual of late, with Ryan North's Fantastic Four reviving it a bit. But is there anything else? Well, maybe. In one particular early issue of Hawkeye, and then reprised through the run, we saw Hawkeye's arrows called out as he was using them, with the comic book narrative form. A bit like this.

Well, we may be seeing something a little similar, such as these examples from Batman #1 and #2 handed to Bleeding Cool to do with what we wished…

Everyone loves a label…

Batman Vol 1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

The superstar team of writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jiménez relaunch Batman for the current era, with a fresh take on the Dark Knight and a perfect jumping-on point for fans! It's a new day in Gotham! For only the fourth time in the pop culture icon's vast publication history, DC has reset the number of the flagship Batman series starting with issue #1—and this collection includes the first six issues of the must-read, superhero-forward take from writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jiménez. This new era celebrates the Dark Knight's many attributes and evolutions from the character's 85-plus year history and promises something for every Batman fan, including a new blue-and-grey costume, a new Batmobile, and new villains and allies—along with plenty of classic ones too. Similar to Fraction's beloved and influential run on Marvel's Hawkeye, this Batman series features connected but self-contained stories. Each installment is a new adventure and a new challenge for Fraction and Jiménez to put in front of the Caped Crusader, as they show all of the reasons why Batman is the coolest character in comic books. This volume collects Batman #1-6.

