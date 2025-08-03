Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hawkeye, matt fraction

DC Comics Compares Matt Fraction's Batman To His Hawkeye

The first issue of Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez new Batman series is still a month a way, but Bleeding Cool knows that the first volume will only be collected for the 2nd of June 2026, hardcover for $30, containing the first six issues. But in doing so, we have noted that DC Comics directly compares Matt Fraction's Batman to his run on Hawkeye for Marvel Comics, saying "Similar to Fraction's beloved and influential run on Marvel's Hawkeye, this Batman series features connected but self-contained stories." Which is new for DC…

Matt Fraction and David Aja's run saw Clint Barton looking for superhero downtime, but the apartment building he's moved into is threatened by a tracksuit-wearing, dog-abusing gang of Eastern European mobsters. The idiosyncratic series saw Hawkeye, seen as a "joke" superhero by some, reinvent himself amongst his very immediate neighbours, bringing in Kate Bishop, Pizza Dog and more, which heavily influenced the TV series that followed years later.

Batman Vol 1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

176 pages

The superstar team of writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jiménez relaunch Batman for the current era, with a fresh take on the Dark Knight and a perfect jumping-on point for fans! It's a new day in Gotham! For only the fourth time in the pop culture icon's vast publication history, DC has reset the number of the flagship Batman series starting with issue #1—and this collection includes the first six issues of the must-read, superhero-forward take from writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jiménez. This new era celebrates the Dark Knight's many attributes and evolutions from the character's 85-plus year history and promises something for every Batman fan, including a new blue-and-grey costume, a new Batmobile, and new villains and allies—along with plenty of classic ones too. Similar to Fraction's beloved and influential run on Marvel's Hawkeye, this Batman series features connected but self-contained stories. Each installment is a new adventure and a new challenge for Fraction and Jiménez to put in front of the Caped Crusader, as they show all of the reasons why Batman is the coolest character in comic books. This volume collects Batman #1-6.

