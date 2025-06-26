Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, heritage

Just The Cover Of Action Comics #1 Sold For Over $400,000 At Auction

The cover to Action Comics #1 has just finished being auctioned at Heritage Auctions. Just the cover mind. For the very first appearance of Superman from 1938. And it sold for a total of $408,000. This is a world in which just the "No. 1" from the cover alone went for $7,o00 a few years ago. It is likely to have been sold to someone with a coverless copy of Action Comics #1 as the listing states "our online listing includes an image of the interior prior to encapsulation, highlighting its strong spine and well-positioned staples, ideal for collectors considering a marriage." Although if the winner goes and tells his wife "hey, honey, I've just spent four hundred grand on a cover of a comic" maybe that collector no longer has a marriage. Here's the auction listing, so you can see what you could have won, Bullseye-style.

"Action Comics #1 Cover Only (DC, 1938) CGC CVR White pages. It's the most famous image in comic book history — and here's your chance to own a piece of it! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire the cover wrap of Action Comics #1, the book that launched Superman, the superhero genre, and an entire industry. Bright and well-attached, this extraordinary find includes the entire cover, front and back. Whether you're looking to marry it to a coverless copy or frame it as a standalone centerpiece, this Joe Shuster-drawn cover is a truly remarkable offering. Its only notable flaw is a small chip along the right-center edge of the front cover, incredibly modest given the historic weight of the piece.

To the best of our knowledge, there has never been a public sale of just the cover wrap of what Overstreet once called "the most important comic book ever published," which is currently ranked #1 on their list of Top 100 Golden Age Comics. Overstreet 2024 GD 2.0 value = $368,000."

