Justice League Infinity #4 Preview: Wonder Woman and Darkseid?!

Wonder Woman and Darkseid, sitting in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G?! You won't believe it, but it's right there on the cover of Justice League Infinity #4! Of course, in the actual comic, it seems that P-U-N-C-H-I-N-G is more of what Wonder Woman is interested in, but across the whole multiverse, you just never know. We even hear there's one universe out there where the ads on Bleeding Cool don't overrun your entire web browser! Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #4 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0821DC122

(W) JM DeMatteis, James Tucker (A) Ethen Beavers (CA) James Stokoe

After being whisked across the Multiverse, Wonder Woman finds herself trapped on a desolate and barren planet with the last person she'd ever expect to find: DARKSEID! What does the former ruler of Apokolips want with the Amazonian warrior? And what lurks in the shadows of this devasted world?

In Shops: 10/5/2021

SRP: $3.99

