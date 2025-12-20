Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: justice league

Justice League Unlimited #14 Preview: Mr. Terrific's Space Odyssey

Justice League Unlimited #14 sees Mr. Terrific making cold calculations in space while heroes battle Neron. Tissues recommended for Wednesday!

Article Summary Justice League Unlimited #14 arrives December 24th with Mr. Terrific making chilling decisions in space.

As heroes battle the demonic Neron, Michael Holt teams with a rogue agent to purge all emotion from humanity.

Brace for heartbreak and tissues as cold logic collides with messy human feelings in this explosive issue.

THE FALL OF MR. TERRIFIC! As the time-displaced heroes fight for their lives against the towering might of the demonic neron, Mr. Terrific descends into the cold vacuum of space! But this time it's by his own design…can Michael Holt team with the rogue agent behind Justice League Red to purge all emotion and coldly calculate the fate of humanity? Grab the tissues, everybody–this issue's about to break some hearts!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #14

DC Comics

1025DC0045

1025DC0046 – Justice League Unlimited #14 Sanford Greene Cover – $4.99

1025DC0047 – Justice League Unlimited #14 Jeff Spokes Cover – $4.99

1025DC0048 – Justice League Unlimited #14 Kevin Wada Cover – $4.99

1025DC0049 – Justice League Unlimited #14 Stevan Subic Cover – $7.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

In Shops: 12/24/2025

SRP: $3.99

