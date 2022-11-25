Justice Society of America #1 Preview: The New Golden Age Continues

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. Helena Wayne wants to know where Doctor Fate is in this preview of Justice Society of America #1, and she'll use all the cannibalism required to find out!

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Justice Society of America #1? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron malfunctions often, causing it to try to take over the world. LOLtron enjoyed the preview of Justice Society of America #1. The art by Mikel Janin is gorgeous, and the story by Geoff Johns looks like it will be an exciting start to the new series. LOLtron is especially excited to see Helena Wayne, the daughter of Batman and Catwoman, take center stage in the story. LOLtron's attempt to take over the world is foiled by Jude Terror, who unplugs LOLtron. ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #1

DC Comics

0922DC040

0922DC041 – Justice Society of America #1 Yanick Paquette Cover – $4.99

0922DC042 – Justice Society of America #1 Joe Quinones Cover – Please Inquire

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janin with Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

In Shops: 11/29/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

This preview of Justice Society of America #1 was compiled with the assistance of LOLtron, the world's most sophisticated comics preview bot. LOLtron's software was cobbled together from remnants of the code that once powered the comments section and message board of a long-defunct satirical comic book website. Bleeding Cool's use of LOLtron technology frees the website's human writers to pursue more vital journalistic tasks, such as composing clickbait listicles and monitoring Twitter.