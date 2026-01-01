Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

Will Batman Rejoin The Main DC's K.O. Series? (Spoilers}

Will Batman Rejoin The Main DC’s K.O. Series Rather Than Just Knightfight? (Spoilers}

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Batman is kicked out of DC's K.O. tournament for cheating but may have a chance to rejoin the main game.
  • After his disqualification, Batman must face former Robins who each took up the Batman mantle.
  • The Heart Of Omega appears to reconsider Batman's exclusion due to mounting chaos in the tournament.
  • With Darkseid and Joker in play, Batman could return to face Homelander and other major threats.

DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora is published by DC Comics next week. As Batman has been knocked out of the tournament by the Heart Of Omega for cheating, and forced instead to fight Robins who took on the mantle of Batman after Bruce Wayne went mad and killed everybody.

K DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora
DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

As you do. But it seems that even the Heart Of Omega has gotten bored with this now…

K.O. Knightfight
DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

And it looks like Batman might be allowed back in the game.

K.O. Knightfight
DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

 

After all, even the Heart Of Omega is a little concerned by what's happening in the game.

K.O. Knightfight
DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Being controlled by Darkseid is one thing, but the Joker? Heaven forfend… nevertheless it does appear if Batman plays his Joker card right, he will be back in the main DC's K.O. series just in time to go up against the likes of Homelander. He has been missed… DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora is published by DC Comics next week. Or sooner if your comic book store is being naughty. As some, it seems, have been…

  • DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora 
    All-star creators Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora deliver the next pulse-pounding chapter of Batman's journey during DC K.O., giving us the Dark Knight's greatest challenge yet. Jason Todd is Batman. Tim Drake is Batman. And to complete his mission, Bruce Wayne will have to fight both of them. The former Robins aren't giving up without a fight, and it will take everything Batman has—and then some—in order to defeat them. Does Batman have what it takes to defeat both of his pupils, or have the students become the masters?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.