Will Batman Rejoin The Main DC's K.O. Series? (Spoilers}

Article Summary Batman is kicked out of DC's K.O. tournament for cheating but may have a chance to rejoin the main game.

After his disqualification, Batman must face former Robins who each took up the Batman mantle.

The Heart Of Omega appears to reconsider Batman's exclusion due to mounting chaos in the tournament.

With Darkseid and Joker in play, Batman could return to face Homelander and other major threats.

DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora is published by DC Comics next week. As Batman has been knocked out of the tournament by the Heart Of Omega for cheating, and forced instead to fight Robins who took on the mantle of Batman after Bruce Wayne went mad and killed everybody.

As you do. But it seems that even the Heart Of Omega has gotten bored with this now…

And it looks like Batman might be allowed back in the game.

After all, even the Heart Of Omega is a little concerned by what's happening in the game.

Being controlled by Darkseid is one thing, but the Joker? Heaven forfend… nevertheless it does appear if Batman plays his Joker card right, he will be back in the main DC's K.O. series just in time to go up against the likes of Homelander. He has been missed… DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora is published by DC Comics next week. Or sooner if your comic book store is being naughty. As some, it seems, have been…

DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

All-star creators Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora deliver the next pulse-pounding chapter of Batman's journey during DC K.O., giving us the Dark Knight's greatest challenge yet. Jason Todd is Batman. Tim Drake is Batman. And to complete his mission, Bruce Wayne will have to fight both of them. The former Robins aren't giving up without a fight, and it will take everything Batman has—and then some—in order to defeat them. Does Batman have what it takes to defeat both of his pupils, or have the students become the masters?

