Kahhori, Reshaper Of Worlds, From Marvel's What If, Gets Her Own Comic

Kahhori, Reshaper Of Worlds, from Marvel's What If, gets her own comic book in November, as part of Native American Heritage Month.

Kahhori, Reshaper Of Worlds, from Marvel's What If, gets her own comic book in November, as part of Native American Heritage Month, a new Marvel's Voices special. With Kahhori's co-creator and What If…? writer Ryan Little, as well as Indigenous creators Arihhonni "Honni" David and Kelly Lynne D'Angelo making their Marvel Comics debuts and art by David Cutler, Jim Terry, and more.

"The Mohawk warrior Kahhori fell into Sky World and into our hearts from her first appearance fighting invaders to her home. She's already helped save all of reality from a demented Doctor Strange and secured peace in her own world… So what NOW? Award-winning storyteller Ryan Little launches Kahhori into the 616! Chasing a threat out of Sky World, she lands in the fiery streets of Hell's Kitchen! But culture shock's gonna be the least of her problems as her strange adversary tears through NYC. Featuring exciting guest stars and the comics debuts of some extraordinary creators, Marvel's Voices brings you an extra-special anthology celebrating Indigenous heritage and one of the most exciting characters to emerge from the MCU!"

What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World? asked what would have happened if, after Surtur destroys Asgard during Ragnarok, the Tesseract crash-landed in the Haudenosaunee Confederacy in pre-colonial America. Kahhori, a Mohawk woman, gains the powers of the Space Stone to help save her people from invading Conquistadors with the creatives working with members of the Mohawk Nation and the Smithsonian Institution to aid cultural authenticity throughout the episode, which was broadcast in the Mohawk and Spanish languages, with subtitles. It leads to the Mohawk people confronting and making peace with Queen Isabella of Spain

KAHHORI: RESHAPER OF WORLDS #1

Written by RYAN LITTLE, ARIHHONNI "HONNI" DAVID, KELLY LYNNE D'ANGELO & MORE

Art by DAVID CUTLET, JIM TERRY & MORE

Cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

On Sale 11/6

