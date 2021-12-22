Kang Gets The Wrong Date For Marvel's Timeless #1

Today sees the final issue of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carlos Magno's Kang The Conqueror mini-series, which sees time come full circle and the hideous history of Kang and Ravonna laid out across the timestream. It also sets up Jed McKay's big new thing for next week, Timeless #1. Of course, back then, Kang The Conqueror #5 was scheduled for the 9th of December and Timeless #1 for today. But pandemic, printing, distribution, and creative issues have meant that Kang #5 comes out today and Timeless #1 next week. Though the ad in the back of Kang #5 seems to have forgotten the time delay.

Which is either ironic or apt, depending on your perspective. Though for Brits it will be another week, as all comic books destiny for comic shops for the 29th of December will slip to the 5th of January 2022. You may want to take some time off the internet during that week gap, as otherwise I expect it would take a miracle to avoid spoilers…

KANG THE CONQUEROR #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210922

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo

The cycle of Kang comes to an end. And the cycle of Kang begins anew. Nathaniel Richards wages one last battle in his war against fate-but did any of it make a difference? Does time mean nothing to Kang…or does Kang mean nothing to time? RATED T+In Shops: Dec 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99 TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210773

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME? A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! RATED TIn Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99