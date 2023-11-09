Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: east village, Jazba, Junoon, Kate Micucci, new york

Kate Micucci Confesses To Drawing Cartoons Outside Jazba In New York

Kate Micucci turned to TikTok to confess that she drew all the cartoons on the outside of the Jazba restaurant in the East Village.

Article Summary Kate Micucci, accomplished cartoonist as well as singer/songwriter/actor, unexpectedly decorated the New York Indian restaurant, Jazba.

She shared her accidental art on TikTok and pondered if she should complete it.

Jazba, is owned by Michelin-starred Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Micucci's art is in his hands.

Kate might finish her work on site, enhancing Jazba's allure as an East Village hotspot.

Kate Micucci is one of my favourite American performers, actor, writer and one-half of the astonishing Garfunkel & Oates comedy songsters. It's possible you might also know her from Scrubs, The Big Bang Theory, Easy, Raising Hope, Imaginary Larry, Steven Universe, Scooby-Doo, and Duck Tales. But the staff and customers of Jazba, the Indian restaurant on 207 Second Avenue, East 13th Street, in the East Village, New York, might know her for scrawling all over their walls. Just not intentionally. Because it turns out, as well as everything else, Kate Micucci is also an accomplished cartoonist. Examples of which, she occasionally rediscovers and posts online here, here and here. I wish she did more. But she also joined TikTok recently to promote her new single, Grocery Store.

And that included a couple of videos (so far) which saw her walking past the Jazba restaurant that has her drawings on the outside. But also that this wasn't intentional. She tells us that she drew on the outside of the walls earlier in the year, thinking it was a construction site. And now it's a restaurant. And yes, all of the drawings are still there. She showed them all off.

So what now? Well, she talked to one of the staff members and confessed her crimes. And wondered what they would like her to do.

Now Jazba is no ordinary Indian restaurant, it opened in October from Rajesh Bhardwaj and son, Akshay Bhardwaj, owner and chef respectively at Junoon, a fine dining restaurant and the US's first Indian restaurant to earn a Michelin star.

But Jazba is something intentionally a little more casual, reflecting India's roadside restaurants known as dhabas. She is returning tonight when Rajesh Bhardwaj, the owner is there to find out if he'd like her to paint them over, leave them as they are or bring a ladder to finish the job. And yes, yes, her character did briefly date the character with the same first name as the owner in The Big Bang Theory, I don't think we need to bring that into it.

So this is a message to that owner of Jazba, the Indian restaurant on 207 2nd Avenue in New York, let Kate Micucci finish the (unpaid) work on your wonderfully reviewed restaurant, varnish the finished work so it stays fixed and prevent vandalism or wear and tear, and become a genuine sightseeing tourist spot of the East Village. And you never know, she may even write and record a song about you. And maybe even use the cartoons on your menus or ads… after all, the images are prominent in your own promotion…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!