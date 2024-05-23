Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: bzrkr, keanu reeves

Keanu Reeves Returns To Brzrkr From Boom With Matt Kindt & Ron Garney

Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree return for the second volume of Brzrkr: Bloodlines with The Lost Book Of B.

Series creator and lead character model Keanu Reeves, author Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney who replaced Alessandro Vitti though no one ever remembers that, and Bill Crabtree, the almost-original team behind Brzrkr reunite for the first time since the series' conclusion for the next chapter in the second volume of Brzrkr: Bloodlines with Brzrkr: The Lost Book Of B.

This epic new chapter in the bloody saga brings the immortal warrior to the 13th Century. B. serves as the ultimate weapon of the notorious warlord Ghengis Khan, and it seems that no enemy of his empire can withstand the Berserker's onslaught of havoc and death. But as the war grows ever larger, B. must question where his loyalties should truly lie… "BRZRKR was such a large scale project that I think we all needed to recover afterward…but I think we all had a feeling we'd be back," said BRZRKR co-writer Matt Kindt. "This one is bigger and crazier than anything we've done before. Whatever you're expecting, flip it upside down and multiply it by a thousand." "It's been very exciting to return to this sojourn of B. with the guys and delve back into the immersive world of BRZRKR–particularly in a story that involves the world's greatest conqueror, Ghenghis Khan," said series artist Ron Garney. "I'm a huge fan of period pieces visually and, better yet, getting to tell this story–which feels as though it truly was almost lost to history only to be recovered as if it were found written in scrolls in an ancient tomb. Or like reading Homer's Iliad and Odyssey. This story is so rich in texture, nature, and lore. I'm having a blast and can imagine any new readers and long time fans will too."

BRZRKR: THE LOST BOOK OF B #1 has additional variant covers by Mattia de lulis, David Nakayama, and Bill Sienkiewicz. "The entire original BRZRKR creative team returning for The Lost Book of B is cause for major celebration," said BOOM! Studios Editor-in-Chief, Matt Gagnon. "Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney have been in the lab pouring so much passion & craft into the creation of this special stand-alone story. And they've called down lightning once again. The Lost Book of B is a sweeping, visceral epic from a creative team that is firing on all cylinders."

"These BRZRKR one-shots have been a fantastic opportunity for other incredible storytellers to explore B.'s 80,000 year blood-soaked existence," said BRZRKR editor Ramiro Portnoy. "After opening that door into the character's past, we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome the original creative forces of Keanu, Matt, Ron, and Bill back to tell B.'s most fierce and intense chapter yet!" As part of Erica Slaughter Month, the book will also feature a variant cover by Dan Panosian

