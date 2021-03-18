Comparing Alessandro Vitti To Ron Garney On Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR

Last year, Alessandro Vitti was all ready to be the artist on Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt's comic book BRZRKR #1. But a month before the comic book was due to launch, suddenly he wasn't any more, replaced by Ron Garney. Even the variant cover that he'd done was replaced by one by Mark Brooks. It was like Alessandro Vitti was wiped from the Matrix.

As a result, the comic book was delayed considerably until it launched this month, selling close to two-thirds of a million copies of the first issue. The details were never made public, but it must have cost everyone involved a pretty penny. But by comparing release pages from the original preview, to what was published, you can get an idea of what was wanted from Vitti but he wasn't prepared to deliver. And that was constant, constant Frank Miller/Ron Garney gore. Here's a comparison then, the original unlettered page by Alessandro Vitti followed by the corresponding printed page by Ron Garney – both coloured by Bill Crabtree.

Ron Garney has a lot more lightning and a more extreme contrast in position from panel one to panel three, the "camera" is far closer initially and journey further out. Alessandro leaves our Berzerker far more lone and isolated.

Alessandro Vitti gives us a Keanu pose, while Ron makes him move with force.

Ron Garney does Frank Miller and composes it so that BRZRKR is ahead of the other soldiers visually as well as in reality. Alessandro Vitti's composition gives the impression he is behind the other soldiers, even though he's not.

The darkness definitely highlights BRZRKR coming as a surprise, his mid-air jump seen as a flash in the air. Garney's violence is more stylised than Vitti's but that won't last long.

Blood blood blood blood blood… Ron Garney was clearly told to just go further… But which would you have preferred? More from Alessandro Vitti to come today and BRZRKR #2 is lined up for the 28th of April.

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 CVR A GRAMPA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP200920

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Gramp?

* U.S. government Doctor Diana Ahuja seeks to unlock the mysterious B.'s memories – lifetimes of violence and tragedy like no one else who has ever lived that began with a fateful decision in ancient Mesopotamia.

* But is Diana here to help him… or is she serving a darker agenda?In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99