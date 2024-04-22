Kelly Thompson & Paulina Ganucheau's 25th Anniversary PowerPuff Girls

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: july 2024, kelly thompson, powerpuff girls

The PowerPuff Girls get a new series by Kelly Thompson from Birds Of Prey and Paulina Ganucheau from Adventures of Young Diana.

To follow ThunderCats and Space Ghost, in the licensing deal between Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Brothers Discover, will be The PowerPuff Girls in time for San Diego Comic-Con in July and their 25th Anniversary. With a new series by Kelly Thompson from Birds Of Prey and Paulina Ganucheau from Adventures of Young Diana.

"Professor Utonium added a little extra to that famous recipe, when some Chemical X was thrown into the concoction. And lo, The Powerpuff Girls were born! Since that day, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup have dedicated their lives to fighting evil in all its forms. Their awesome powers and teamwork tirelessly defend their idyllic city from the likes of petty criminals, marauding monsters, and diabolical super-villains alike. They're sweet, they're petite, and they can't be beat! Eisner Award-winner Kelly Thompson is one of the biggest names in comics and she's the perfect match for this trio of fearless heroes. She is known for DC's critically acclaimed Birds of Prey, acclaimed runs on Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Deadpool, and contributions to both Spider-Man and X-Men. Thompson has also knocked it out of the park on other franchises from television and animation like Jem and the Holograms and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

"Taking the reins on artwork, Paulina Ganucheau is acclaimed for her brilliant "Adventures of Young Diana" feature in issues of DC's Wonder Woman. She's also contributed to titles like My Little Pony, Zodiac Starforce, and Rainbow Brite. The duo's shared grasp on superheroics and balancing their storytelling for diverse ages fits the Powerpuff Girls to a tee — topped off only by their passions for the franchise!

"I have to say, I am a very big fan of The Powerpuff Girls," said writer Kelly Thompson. "So much so that when I was young — just out of art school — I even wrote a few short stories and began to storyboard them in hopes I could get a job on the show! So this just feels… exactly right. I was over the moon to get the offer."

"Artist Paulina Ganucheau added, "I grew up obsessed with them. Had my own PPG OC and everything. I was on a Powerpuff Girls oekaki board way back in the day where all we did was draw in that style. I remember calling into Cartoon Network for PPG merch giveaways even. So yeah, safe to say: very exciting!"

"Editor Nate Cosby added, "I was like, y'know who'd write an unbelievably awesome Powerpuff Girls story? Probably Kelly "Eisner-Freaking-Award-Winner" Thompson. And then I was like, y'know what artist'd blow people's minds drawing The Powerpuff Girls? Probably Paulina "Eventually-Will-Be-An-Eisner-Winner-Too" Ganucheau. And after seeing what KT/PG have cooked up, I can confirm that my "probably's" have turned into "definitely's.""

"In talking about the series, Thompson made sure to emphasize that just like the show, this comic is aimed at both younger and older audiences. The comic is aiming to capture a magic mix of heart and fun, with clever self-awareness that makes it rewarding for everyone. While artistically, the show's iconic designs and popping colors translate perfectly to the comics page. Uniquely rare today in comics, stories will be done in one so fans can pick up any issue and enjoy! Fans can of course look forward to seeing plenty of the titular super-trio, as well as their father Professor Utonium, the Mayor of Townsville, Miss Keane, and iconic villains like Mojo Jojo, HIM, Fuzzy Lumpkins, Sedusa, the Rowdyruff Boys, and perhaps even more as the series goes on!"