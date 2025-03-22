Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dren, Teddy Scares

Teddy Scares in Dren Comics Full June 2025 Solicits

Teddy Scares #1 and Christine #1 in Dren Comics' full June 2025 solicits and solicitations

Teddy Scares #1 by Jim Hankins, and Amir Malio is a new series from Dren Productions with two issues in their June 2025 solicits and solicitations. As well as the new series Christine #1 by James Mascia and Eduardo Garcia. And a variant of Flesh Eating Cheerleaders From Space that someone at Diamond forgot to censor properly. Well, they have been a bit busy…

TEDDY SCARES #1 CVR A CHRIS UMINGA

DREN PRODUCTIONS

APR251356

(W) Jim Hankins (A) Amir Malio (CA) Chris Uminga

As a child your teddy bear was there to love and protect you from things that go bump in the night. When you outgrew them, they were cast aside and forgotten. Teddy Scares are those bears, now with a new home: the Garbage Dump. With no home they wander endlessly, searching for someone new to hug and cuddle them. All they want is your love. Your parents were right… you should've been nicer to your toys! The Teddy Scares zombie teddy bears are back from the grave starring in four eerie tales that are sure to scare the stuffing out of you! Based on the popular toy line of the same name.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

TEDDY SCARES #2 CVR A CHRIS UMINGA

DREN PRODUCTIONS

APR251358

APR251359 – TEDDY SCARES #2 CVR B ROB GUILLORY

(W) Jim Hankins (A) Amir Malio (CA) Chris Uminga

As a child your teddy bear was there to love and protect you from things that go bump in the night. When you outgrew them, they were cast aside and forgotten. Teddy Scares are those bears, now with a new home: the Garbage Dump. With no home they wander endlessly, searching for someone new to hug and cuddle them.

All they want is your love.

Your parents were right… you should've been nicer to your toys! The Teddy Scares zombie teddy bears are back from the grave starring in four eerie tales that are sure to scare the stuffing out of you! Based on the popular toy line of the same name

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

CHRISTINE #1 CVR A CB ZANE

DREN PRODUCTIONS AFTER DARK

APR251360

APR251362 – CHRISTINE #1 CVR C JOEL SOUZA

(W) James Mascia (A) Eduardo Garcia (CA) C. B. Zane

Meet Christine. College student. Loner. As a teenager, she was a super-hero. She fought evil villains, crushed monsters, and saved the world. Or did she? Christine is now locked in a mental hospital, where her doctors are trying to convince her that all of these memories are nothing but delusions. Is Christine who she believes she is, or is she the person her doctor's claim her to be? And what else might be happening behind the scenes? Christine is an adult thriller that will keep you guessing right up until the end.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

FLESH EATING CHEERLEADERS OUTER SPACE #1 2ND PTG CVR F NUDE

DREN PRODUCTIONS AFTER DARK

APR251369

(W) James Mascia (A) Felipe Obando (CA) Joe Pekar

When a meteor crashes in the middle of campus, the students at Pullman University don't realize they're being invaded by a cadre of body-snatching aliens. But when a group of cheerleaders are the first to stumble upon the wreckage, they're transformed from normal students into flesh-eating cannibals. Soon, the problem isn't going to be the creatures, it's going to be the monsters that these cheerleaders become! Hearkening back to the classic horror B-Movies from the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Flesh-Eating Cheerleaders will set your hair on end with its horrifying action and its cannibalistic co-eds.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

