The Return Of Wyre After 30 Years in The Daily LITG, 4th April, 2025

The return of Wyre to the X-Men after over thirty years was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

The return of Wyre to the X-Men after over thirty years was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The Return of Wyre in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Ed Piskor took his own life

LITG two years ago, Secret Invasion Key Art

LITG three years ago, Amazing Spider-Man Gossip

LITG four years ago, Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon

LITG five years ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

LITG six years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ryan Higgins, owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California

owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California James Viscardi, EIC of ComicBook.com

EIC of ComicBook.com Butch Burcham (F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger

(F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger Mark Nevelow, editor of Piranha Press

editor of Piranha Press Doug Wikinger, assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library

assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Simon Wyatt of Unbelievable: The Man Who Ate Daffodils.

