Kenny Ruiz's Star Wars Manga in Viz's November 2025 Full Solicits

Kenny Ruiz's Star Wars manga, Path Of Lightsaber, appears in Viz Media's November 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as the launches of manga volumes Kingdom by Yasuhisa Hara and Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple by ARC and Tabii.

STAR WARS PATH OF THE LIGHTSABER GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

FEB257649

(W) Kenny Ruiz

The First Order rules the galaxy, but some still remember the Jedi Knights who once fought the Empire. Nioka, a resourceful young tinkerer, dreams of becoming a Jedi like the legendary Luke Skywalker. For now, though, she keeps a low profile aboard the Random Luck with her crewmate Barun, an enthusiastic supporter of the Resistance. During an expedition to a mysterious asteroid, Nioka stumbles upon an incredible find-a lightsaber, the weapon of the Jedi. As she tries to figure out how to use it, she realizes others are after the artifact as well. With danger closing in, Nioka must protect the lightsaber and herself while learning what it truly means to wield such power. But if she's going to stand a chance, she'll need someone to teach her the ways of the Jedi.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

KINGDOM GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

FEB257593

(W) Yasuhisa Hara

Xin's quest begins when his friend Piao, another war orphan who shares his dream of becoming a great general, is taken away by a mysterious minister to the capital, and Xin is left to work and train on his own. But one fateful night, Piao returns bloodied and on the brink of death, with his dying words being for Xin to carry on their dreams and meet a certain person in a nearby village. Xin rushes to fulfill Piao's final request, only to meet a boy who looks exactly like Piao. But this is no ordinary boy-it's the king of Qin, Ying Zheng! And assassins are hot on his tail!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

ASSASSINS CREED FORGOTTEN TEMPLE GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

FEB257530

(W) ARC (A) Tabii

Noa Kim is kidnapped by Abstergo in Macau and forced to explore the memories of one of his ancestors through their Animus program. That ancestor turns out to be Edward Kenway, the legendary pirate and Assassin! Held under Abstergo's thumb, Kim finds himself thrust into an adventure that spans Southeast Asia as Kenway searches for vaults from the First Civilization.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

SNOWBALL EARTH GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

FEB257644

(W) Yuhiro Tsujitsugu

The vast power source found within Yukio's final form gives humanity a glimmer of hope toward securing Earth's safety. But on their way to a new village, Tetsuo and Yukio encounter a giant robot. What's more, this robot looks exactly like Yukio, but with black hardware! Will this unknown machine prove to be friend or foe? Then, Earth's icy battle heats up as one of the strongest kaiju smashes its way toward Tetsuo's crew from belowground!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

MAGILUMIERE MAGICAL GIRLS INC GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

FEB257599

(W) Sekka Iwata (A) Yu Aoki

A year has passed since the Magilumiere offices were shuttered after their magic-operation license was suspended, and Kana Sakuragi is excited to finally get to work with her coworkers again, even if it took starting a company of her own to get there. But on the first day of the new job, Shigemoto and Midorikawa are no-shows! It turns out Midorikawa might be a traitor who's been keeping Shigemoto under close observation for years, and the only way the magical girls can discover the truth is by venturing into enemy territory to participate in the New Energy Association's magic competition!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

TRILLION GAME GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

FEB257654

(W) Riichiro Inagaki (A) Ryoichi Ikegami

Haru and Gaku have managed to put Trillion TV in the black. Meanwhile, Kirihime uses her massive capital as a weapon to fight back. But Haru's shocking response leads to the beginning of a Trillion Game tightrope walk!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

AFTER GOD GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

FEB257525

(W) Sumi Eno

In a moment of desperation, Tokinaga strikes a deal for Waka's freedom. Waka is then ordered to return home, but not before convincing Tokinaga to go on a date! But when the appointed time finally arrives, it's not Waka who knocks on Tokinaga's door, but Alura…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

CHOUJIN X GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

FEB257544

(W) Sui Ishida

After years of clashing with Zora and her forces, Yamato Mori finally has a chance to defeat their former leader. But this final showdown will be on Zora's home turf, and everyone knows the cost of storming her tower will be high. Will the battle be the perfect chance for Tokio and his friends to prove themselves to their mentors, or is this finally the fight they won't walk away from?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

STEEL OF THE CELESTIAL SHADOWNS GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

FEB257650

(W) Daruma Matsuura

The ferocious battle with Dosuke and Katsu has left Konosuke, Aki, and Bokutake severely injured. An ally whisks them away to a secluded mountain village that is home to many young ichiko and gozei. While they recover, Bokutake reflects on his own tragic past and begins to carve a new mask for himself to hide his scars. The idyllic setting provides a refuge for lost souls, but the coming of Konosuke and Tsuki means the village leader will be forced to make a fateful decision…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

TERRA FORMARS GN VOL 23

VIZ LLC

FEB257652

(W) Yu Sasuga (A) Kenichi Tachibana

Beaten by Akari, Shokichi is free from his visions of the past. But suddenly the laboratory the battle took place in self-destructs! Akari is struggling vainly to carry the fallen Hiruma and Shokichi to safety when someone surprising appears. Meanwhile, Hannibal and Samurai Sword confront each other inside a luxury cruise ship, in a battle that will reveal past tragedy and a deadly grudge.

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 28

VIZ LLC

FEB257584

(W) Gege Akutami

The plan to confiscate Sukuna's cursed technique fails. Higuruma finds himself separated from Itadori and the others while confronting Sukuna one-on-one! Can Higuruma take down Sukuna while armed with only his sword? Meanwhile, Okkotsu heads over to the most intense fighting in Shinjuku and opens his domain!

For older teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

DARK GATHERING GN VOL 16

VIZ LLC

FEB257550

(W) Kenichi Kondo

The final stage of Operation Bellflower Regicide begins when Yayoi finally unleashes the full might of her Graduates on Yin Jiao. The fates of Ai, Keitaro, Eiko, and Yayoi all hang in the balance as seven of the deadliest ghosts Japan has ever seen square off against one truly monstrous god.

For older teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 17

VIZ LLC

FEB257559

(W) Yusei Matsui

The monstrously powerful Toki Yorito, who serves the Ashikaga, has brought his force to engage with Akiie's army. His human bombs devastate Akiie's troops, and even Tokiyuki's retainers have trouble stopping him. The march on Kyo continues as even more of the Ashikaga troops deploy to defend the capital. Then Tokiyuki must face a former friend when Fubuki returns to send Tokiyuki on a journey to the Underworld!

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 19

VIZ LLC

FEB257638

(W) Yuto Suzuki

When Slur takes what should be a lethal wound, he transforms…suddenly manifesting Akao's personality! Sakamoto and Nagumo are baffled to encounter what seems to be their long-lost friend, and the trio attempts to flee from the JAA. But when they come face-to-face with their most dreaded opponent, the Assassin Exhibition of the Century arc reaches its climax!

For older teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

NUES EXORCIST GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

FEB257618

(W) Kota Kawae

After losing to Gakuro, fellow exorcist Shiroha ends up living at the school under Nue's protection. However, Shiroha's days of peace are shattered by the arrival of her mentor, Moroyuki Fujino, who has come to take her back to her controlling family! In the battle to determine Shiroha's fate, his shikigami easily destroys Nue's Hollow Weapon-but as always, Nue has something else up her sleeve.

For teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 22

VIZ LLC

FEB257659

(W) Yoshifumi Tozuka

Following the clues that Andy left behind, the Union travels to the United Kingdom! There they meet the previous loop's boss and the strongest of all Negators, Juiz, but something about her is different. Just when it appears their recruitment is going smoothly, they are assaulted by the ninth Master Rule, Beast!

For older teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

KAGURABACHI GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

FEB257585

(W) Takeru Hokazono

Chihiro sacrifices the enchanted blade Cloud Gouger to seize back the Enten, the seventh blade. While attempting to rescue prisoners inside the Storehouse, he struggles against Kyora's ability to manipulate the entire space. As the ferocious battle reaches its peak, a desperate Kyora, driven into a corner, unleashes a bit of the Shinuchi's power…

For older teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

HUNTER X HUNTER 3-IN-1 ED VOL 04

VIZ LLC

FEB257577

(W) Yoshihiro Togashi

Gon's search for his father continues! After he's forced to pawn a precious possession to raise some cash, he stumbles across a silent auction bazaar and dives into the seedy world of rare item appraisal. But trouble brews when two Spiders are spotted lurking in Yorknew City. Gon and Killua track them using Zetsu, but they stumble right into the Spiders' web-and get captured!

For older teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL COOKBOOK HC

VIZ LLC

FEB257616

(W) Sanae

Ichiraku Ramen's dishes are some of the best in Hidden Leaf Village, so it's no surprise that it quickly became Naruto's favorite restaurant! Featuring 35 recipes inspired by the hit anime NARUTO SHIPPUDEN, including Jinchuriki Takoyaki and Kakashi's special grilled mackerel, this cookbook is full of delicious recipes that will supercharge your cooking with the power of ninjutsu! Enjoy delicious Ramen Ichiraku, taste test Sasuke's favorite onigiri, and even discover how to make narutomaki, the ramen topping that Naruto himself was named after. Relive your favorite moments from NARUTO as you re-create the flavors of the hit anime at home!

For all audiences

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

ONE PIECE GN VOL 110

VIZ LLC

FEB257620

(W) Eiichiro Oda

With the help of the Giant Pirates, Luffy and crew may be able to escape Egghead alive, but they'll still have to get by the seemingly immortal Five Elders. Meanwhile, Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast may reveal a secret that will shock the whole world!

For teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PART 7 STEEL BALL RUN GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

FEB257582

(W) Hirohiko Araki

The hunt for the Holy Corpse is on! Gyro and Johnny have managed to get ahold of the second body part, the eyeballs, but can they keep Dio from getting his claws on them? And with a new enemy closing in on them, there's no telling who will be the last to get the corpse!

For older teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 26, 2025

HIRAYASUMI GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

FEB257575

(W) Keigo Shinzo

This year's Asagaya Tanabata Festival is right around the corner, but the upcoming festivities are the last thing on anyone's mind. While Hiroto and Hideki break out into a heated argument over their new zombie film, Natsumi must deal with the fallout of a fight with Akari that may threaten their entire friendship. Will these four friends find a way to put aside their differences, or will their relationships melt away in the summer heat?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

TSUMIKI OGAMIS NOT SO ORDINARY LIFE GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

FEB257656

(W) Miyu Morishita

As the busy semester winds down and summer break approaches, Yutaka begins to worry that the friends he's made at school will forget he even exists over break. He wrestles with his anxiety until Tsumiki offers him a simple solution-ask them to hang out! But Yutaka can't seem to find the right moment, and before he knows it, he's almost out of time. Can he overcome his fear and ask his friends to hang out?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

AKANE BANASHI GN VOL 14

VIZ LLC

FEB257526

(W) Yuki Suenaga (A) Takamasa Moue

Akane is busy preparing for her promotion to futatsume, and the process is taking a lot longer than she expected. For Akane's final performance as a zenza, Shiguma entrusts her to be the opening act for his solo performance. Will Akane be able to show how much she's grown and prove she's worthy of taking the next step? Especially with the extra pressure of knowing that Shiguma is one of the Arakawa School Arch Four?

For teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

MAO GN VOL 22

VIZ LLC

FEB257601

(W) Rumiko Takahashi

Nanoka tries to help a woman possessed by a snake ayakashi, but can she exorcise the demon without killing its host? When it looks as if Nanoka is in over her head, an enemy (and rival) comes to her aid. But then Nanoka must battle her own jealousy! Plus, demon cat Byoki reveals more of the closely guarded secrets surrounding Sana's death…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

RAI RAI RAI GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

FEB257632

(W) Yoshiaki

Sumire's new life as a member of the Raiden Corporation is underway! But if she's going to survive her new life as a space vermin exterminator, she's sure got a lot to learn-like how to control her mysterious transformation ability and how not to drive her new roommate crazy!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

SPIDER-MAN OCTO-GIRL GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

FEB257646

(W) Hideyuki Furuhashi (A) Betten Court

Doctor Octopus finds out the body he's inhabiting isn't the only local girl with villainous mechanical enhancements, and now Otoha's former bestie is on the warpath against a megacorporation! Can a mad scientist transformed into a schoolgirl help to mend this fractured friendship?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

IM THE GRIM REAPER GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

FEB257579

(W) Graveweaver

Scarlet's past collides with her present as she is forced to reckon with the many lines she's crossed as both human and reaper. Brook, the Red Spades, and even the angels have turned against her, pushing Scarlet and Chase's partnership to the brink. But in the end, it's the life of one lowly human that will inform Scarlet's ultimate choice: continue to avoid her fate in Hell or fight back against Satan? This volume collects episodes 43-65 of the popular WEBTOON and exclusive never-before-seen content!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

RADIANT GN VOL 19

VIZ LLC

FEB257631

(W) Tony Valente

After finally meeting his long-lost brothers, Seth is faced with a difficult personal dilemma-choosing his brothers' side or letting Piodon live. Meanwhile, Doc finds out what it means to be a Droplet, and how tough life actually is down in the slums of B me.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

SAKURA SAKU GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

FEB257639

(W) Io Sakisaka

After rejecting Haruki's love confession, Saku tells herself it was the right thing to do, but Kotono disagrees and gives her some good advice. Will Saku find her path forward with Haruki?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

SNOW ANGEL GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

FEB257643

(W) Haruka Chizu

Muku travels to Tokyo to help out at Yuto's book signing. While there, she begins to see him in a new light as his kindness, charm, and vulnerability are on full display. Before she knows it, she finds herself falling for him. And now she just so happens to be staying the night at his house!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

SKIP BEAT GN VOL 51

VIZ LLC

FEB257642

(W) Yoshiki Nakamura

Kyoko Mogami followed her true love Sho to Tokyo to support him while he made it big as an idol. But he's casting her out now that he's famous! Kyoko won't suffer in silence-she's going to get her sweet revenge by beating Sho in show biz!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

YOU AND I ARE POLAR OPPOSITES GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

FEB257668

(W) Kocha Agasawa

Suzuki's birthday is here, and so it's Tani's turn to use everything he's learned since they started going out to provide a wonderfully romantic birthday date! Meanwhile, Yamada and Nishi take a further step toward officially becoming a couple, while Taira and Azuma are forced to confront the complicated feelings that keep getting in their way.

For teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

COLETTE DECIDES TO DIE GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

FEB257546

(W) Alto Yukimura

After some tough-love training by the entire Underworld, the otter apprentice Kotsume faces his final test! Can he recover his position as a servant of Poseidon? Later, a near kiss from Lord Hades leaves Colette in confusion!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

PRINCE FREYA GN VOL 12

VIZ LLC

FEB257629

(W) Keiko Ishihara

Freya and her band return to Tyr in time for Prince Edvard's birthday celebrations, with Freya making her public reappearance as Edvard to signal his recovery from injury. Although the first day of festivities seems to go off without a hitch, a mysterious scheme is brewing in the shadowy corners of the capital, and the truth behind Edvard's assassination draws closer to the light.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

BLUE BOX GN VOL 18

VIZ LLC

FEB257536

(W) Kouji Miura

To celebrate everyone's hard work at nationals, Taiki and the rest of the badminton team head to the beach. As luck would have it, Chinatsu's there for the basketball team's summer training camp! But instead of a fun, relaxing break, Taiki must endure the trials of an old friend to prove he deserves to be with Chinatsu!

For teen audiences

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

COSMOS GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JAN257430

(W) Ryuhei Tamura (A / CA) Ryuhei Tamura

Things get personal for Kaede when aliens endanger his little sister Sakura. Rin doesn't want to work on her day off but can't tolerate an incompetent STARS operative messing up an operation. And then a mundane job insuring a painting leads our heroes to a thief who steals things far more valuable than art. Plus, Kaede and Rin's new associate Soprano gets an offer that's very hard for her to refuse…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Nov 19, 2025

