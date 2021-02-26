Kev F Sutherland Runs Free Comic Art Masterclasses On Wednesday

Kef F Sutherland, is a true Renaissance Man of British comic books. He has written and drawn comics including Doctor Strange, Star Trek, Ghost Rider, Red Dwarf, Doctor Who and Gladiators. He has created comics for Viz Comics, Phoenix and The Beano, was writer/artist on Bash Street Adventures and writer of Bananaman. And in lockdown, has created and published three graphic novels that translate the works of William Shakespeare into the events and landscape of nineteen seventies Great Britain. He has put on comic book conventions, with his Bristol shows taking over in the UK comic national landscape from the UKCACs. He's also created stage shows and TV shows such as The Sit-Com Trials on ITV. And he runs the most intense participation classes on comic book creation for kids and adults. In terms of presentation and eagerness, he is most easily compared to Jonathan Ross – but a Jonathan Ross who can draw.

And now Kev F states that he has two free Comic Art Masterclasses coming up on Wednesday, the 3rd of March, for Will Eisner Week, courtesy of Renfrewshire Libraries, aimed at those 12 years old and under.

The first runs on Wednesday, the 3rd of March at 10am GMT, 5am ET and 2am PT. The second is slightly more achievable for our colonial cousins, at 2pm GMT, 9am ET and 6am PT.

By the end of Kev's workshops, the group will have produced a comic containing a strip by every participant! The only materials needed are a few sheets of A4 paper and a pencil. A rubber, ruler, and black felt tip would be helpful but not essential. This workshop will be 2 hours long and conducted over Zoom. This workshop is recommended for ages 8 – 12 years.

Worth signing Kev F up for you (or your kid)? If so, feel free to share with Bleeding Cool what you come up with.