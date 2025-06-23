Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Kieron Giller, steve lieber

Kieron Gillen, Steve Lieber And Tamra Bonvillain Get Closer At Image

Kieron Gillen, Steve Lieber and Tamra Bonvillain get Closer at Image Comics in September 2025

Article Summary Kieron Gillen's "Closer" breaks out as a one-shot at Image Comics in September 2025.

Originally featured in the Image 30th Anniversary anthology magazine in 2022 and 2023.

Teaming up with Steve Lieber and Tamra Bonvillain, Gillen delivers cosmic horror with a romantic twist.

Expect birds, the apocalypse, and "cosmic horror you can dance to" in this unique comic experience.

Originally running in the Image 30th Anniversary magazine from three years ago, Closer by Kieron Gillen, Steve Lieber and Tamra Bonvillain is breaking out into its own one-shot in September, as part of Image Comics' solicits and solicitations, promising that "it starts with birds materializing. It'll end with the death of the heavens. Cosmic horror you can dance to in a one-off apocalypse romance."

CLOSER (ONE-SHOT)

STORY KIERON GILLEN

ART / COVER STEVE LIEBER

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

It starts with birds materializing. It'll end with the death of the heavens. Cosmic horror you can dance to in a one-off apocalypse romance from KIERON GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, THE POWER FANTASY), STEVE LIEBER (THE FIX, Jimmy Olsen) and TAMRA BONVILLAIN (Once & Future). Originally in IMAGE! #7-9.

And here's how it was…

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #7 (OF 12) (MR)

(W) Geoff Johns, Scott Snyder, Joe Casey, Jay Faerber, Skottie Young, Brenden Fletcher, Tim Seeley, Kieron Gillen, Patrick Kindlon, Dean Haspiel (A) Andrea Mutti, Nathan Fox, Fran Bueno, Mahmud Asrar, Patrick Gleason, Ray-Anthony Heights, Yildiray Cinar, Andres Ponce, Jamal Igle, Jon Sommariva, Skottie Young, Erica Henderson, Stefano Caselli, Steve Lieber, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel (A/CA) Jock

Our all-star celebration of Image's 30th anniversary continues with a new WYTCHES story from SCOTT SNYDER & JOCK! Plus: KIERON GILLEN & STEVE LIEBER begin a three-part serial with "Closer," and JAY FAERBER unites eight artists for a NOBLE CAUSES reunion. This issue also features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Hack/Slash vs. Image" by TIM SEELEY & STEFANO CASELLI, and "Dutch" by JOE CASEY & NATHAN FOX. And course, the continuation of "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: $5.99 IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #8 (OF 12) (MR)

(W) Geoff Johns, Matt Fraction, James TynionIV, Paul Grist, Joe Casey, Skottie Young, Brenden Fletcher, Tim Seeley, Kieron Gillen, Patrick Kindlon, Dean Haspiel (A) Gabriel Ba, F?bio Moon, Fernando Blanco, Paul Grist, Nathan Fox, Skottie Young, Erica Henderson, Stefano Caselli, Steve Lieber, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Our all-star celebration of Image's 30th anniversary rolls on with an all-new CASANOVA story by MATT FRACTION, GABRIEL BÁ & FABIO MOON! Plus: "w0rldtr33" by JAMES TYNION IV & FERNANDO BLANCO and "Jack Staff" by PAUL GRIST. This issue also features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Closer" by KIERON GILLEN & STEVE LIEBER, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER

& ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Hack/Slash vs. Image" by TIM SEELEY & STEFANO CASELLI, and "Dutch" by JOE CASEY & NATHAN FOX. And course, the continuation of "Billy Dogma" by

DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: $5.99 IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #9 (OF 12) CVR B SPAWN VAR (MR)

(W) Chuck Brown, Gerry Duggan, Geoff Johns, Kieron Gillen, Brenden Fletcher, Patrick Kindlon, Tim Seeley, Dean Haspiel, Skottie Young, Ed Brubaker (A) Sean Phillips, Steven Statz, Andrea Mutti, Steve Lieber, Erica Henderson, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Stefano Caselli, Dean Haspiel, Skottie Young (A/CA) John McCrea

Our all-star celebration of Image's 30th anniversary rolls on, with all-new shorts by ED BRUBAKER & SEAN PHILLIPS, CHUCK BROWN & STEVEN STATZ, and GERRY DUGGAN & JOHN McCREA. Plus: more of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Closer" by KIERON GILLEN & STEVE LIEBER, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Hack/Slash vs. Image" by TIM SEELEY & STEFANO CASELLI, "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!"In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!