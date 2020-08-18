Killer Bootlegs' Phantom Starkiller Toy Comes to Comics at Scout

Phantom Starkiller started out as a vintage-style action figure made in collaboration between Killer Bootlegs and Super 7, and now this skeletal warrior is coming to life at Black Caravan, a new imprint from Scout Comics. Black Caravan, a line of titles set to "explore the darker side of creator-owned comics," will do just that with Killer Bootlegs founder Peter Goral, who will write the comic book adventures of Phantom Starkiller, which will be drawn by artist Joseph Schmalke.

Phanton Starkiller will chronicle the dark, sci-fi story of a galaxy that has fallen into an era of darkness after the loss of the Cryptocrystalline Stone. Out of this darkness, evil beings came about, including that of the Phantom Starkiller, The Cosmic Ghoul Warrior, that is about to go on a galactic rampage of revenge. The action figure has a very vintage feel, with artwork on the card that evokes classic cosmic comics, and this concept feels very much in the same vein.

Writer and creator Peter Goral spoke, in Scout's announcement, about translating his idea for the Phantom Starkiller toy into narrative life with this upcoming comic:

"I'm so excited for fans around the globe to FINALLY have the chance to explore the world of Phantom Starkiller! For over a decade, I have been fleshing out this universe through action figures, toys, and other merchandise, all the while, hinting at a much larger world through the stories printed on the backside of their packaging. Now thanks to the team at Scout Comics and Black Caravan, (especially to my partner on this project and long time collaborator, Joseph Schmalke) I am able to dive deep into my psychedelic, sci-fi/horror fantasy in the way that I have always envisioned. I can't wait for everyone to check out this book. No matter what you think you know about the COSMIC GHOUL WARRIOR, you're going to be in for one hell of a wild ride!!"

Joseph Schmalke is fresh off of his work on another Scout Comics title, Murder Hobo. Phantom Starkiller seems a world (or several galaxies) away from that concept, but Schmalke had already been working with Goral before the inception of the comic. The artist spoke about their collaborations during the production of the Phanton Starkiller action figure:

"A few years ago, I started working with creator Peter Goral (Killer Bootlegs) illustrating card art for his unique creations. Phantom Starkiller is easily one of the coolest eye-catching toys ever produced, and once I saw him, I had to know more about him. Peter gladly shared the rich backstory he had created for the cosmic ghoul warrior and I knew it would make an amazing comic book. When Scout gave me the opportunity to co-publish Black Caravan, I saw a home for Phantom Starkiller and the other characters from Peter's Curse of the Cryptocrystalline stone."

Phantom Starkiller #1 will be out from Black Caravan this October.