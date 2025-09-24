Posted in: Comics | Tagged: daredevil, Kingpin

Kingpin Looking To Take Down God, In Daredevil #25 (Spoilers)

Kingpin is back in New York City. The former mayor of the city may be wanted for murder, but as he says, in The Thing #5, published today, he has some advantages in that regard.

But it was the recent dealings with Daredevil, facing off against the personification of the Seven Deadly Sins, that seemed to have opened his eyes to new possibilities. Not just his eyes, but his knees as well.

And it seems that he may be taking his principles of organised crime that have served him well for decades, to another plane. Nice place, this heaven, it would be terrible if something happened to it…

So, basically, it looks like Kingpin is looking to move into a new territory, one that has been run by a different family since the Big Bang. But nothing ventured, nothing gained…

From Hell's Kitchen to Heaven's Gates? Could Kingin take over nirvana, depose God and start changing things around here? No one is going to cancel them over this, right? Oh, look, it's the last issue. Well, I am sure there will be another series in time for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+ to be launched in March 2026. I wonder if they'll get Brian Bendis to write it... and if so, how much of this will be picked up by him.

Daredevil #25 by Saladin Ahmed, Jose Luis

Wilson Fisk's days of piety are OVER! As he returns to a Hell's Kitchen rife with sacrilege, it's up to the DAREDEVILS, Matt and Elektra, to put aside their differences and stop the Kingpin's blasphemy! But will the estranged lovers find themselves ensnared in one another's arms once more? Or will they tear themselves and each other to pieces as Wilson Fisk does the same to their city?!

BEN GRIMM VS. WILSON FISK! To save the life of one innocent, can the Thing take down the Kingpin and his top enforcers? Can you even clobber the man who owns New York City?!

