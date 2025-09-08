Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, Kingpin, punisher

Kingpin, Street Vigilante, in Punisher: Red Band #1 (Spoilers)

Frank Castle is back as the Punisher with Benjamin Percy and Julius Ohta creating a new series launching on the 10th of September 2025. And the new comic book series will be polybagged as part of Marvel's Red Band initiative to protect the goriest scenes from little kiddie winks. And yes, he is sporting the familiar skull.

Previously, in an attempt to get away from some of the politically problematic aspects of the character, Marvel ran a Punisher series where he was leading the Hand, with a very different beast skull logo, before Frank Castle was left defending the innocent from monsters in the magical Weirdworld. Then, a different Punisher took his place with a different skull logo. He didn't last long.

But hey, Trump's in office now, so The Punisher is back. But it seems in his absence, former New York mayor Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of crime, who was last seen retiring from crime and seeking absolution, has been doling out his own particular form of vigilante street justice.

And offering his own form of absolution. And it's not just the clergy he is targeting with his gathered information, it's the local politicians too.

This is his city after all… Punisher: Red Band #1 by Benjamin Percy and Julius Ohta is published on Wednesday, 10th of September, 2025.

Punisher: Red Band #1

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Marco Checchetto

FRANK IS BACK! Reread and reload, True Believers — Frank Castle is BACK. With no memories, a full clip and a thirst for wrathful vengeance, his violent search for answers could only be chronicled in a Red Band series! Bullets will fly, blood will flow, and the citizens and criminals of New York City alike will fear the name THE PUNISHER! From the superstar HELLVERINE creative team of Benjamin Percy and Julius Ohta, don't miss a single pulse-pounding page of this explosive new series!

32 pages $4.99 Polybagged Sep 10, 2025

