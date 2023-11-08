Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Joe Garrison, punisher, Triple A

Meet The New Punisher for The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)

So, we have a new Punisher of the Marvel Universe, in today's Punisher #1 from David Pepose and Dave Wachter. Meet Joe Garrison.

So, we have a new Punisher of the Marvel Universe, in today's Punisher #1 from David Pepose and Dave Wachter. Frank Castle is off in some Otherworld fighting the bad fight, who is this fellow, and what is his background and that of his compatriots?

Well, like Frank Castle, he has a dead family.

And officially he's a retired accountant.

Joe Garrison, husband of Stephanie Garrison and father of Laura and Danny Garrison. Not any more, obviously.

And he's also prime suspect in their deaths. Which, you know, is a thing that happens.

But Joe Garrison is on the streets dispensing his own form of justice. Something he has done in one shape of form for a while. Because Joe Garrison was SHIELD, back when SHIELD was a thing.

And his "Microchip", his man in the van, eye in the sky and voice in his ear, was as well, Triple-A. And also, apparently, that's not meant to be a skull.

But he doesn't mind the association too much, and it's better than the alternative.

And This Punisher has a bit more technology, like the Punisher used to have back in the eighties and early nineties…

Everyone's reviving the nineties these days, aren't they?

PUNISHER #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230636

(W) David Pepose (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Rod Reis

Is this the return of Frank Castle – or the start of something else? Frank Castle has disappeared, but evil will always need to be punished. With all-new threats rising to claim innocent victims, criminals will need to beware of a dangerous vigilante hunting them from the shadows. Who is the new Punisher? What put him on his path of vengeance? And when the smoke clears, will he even make it out alive? It's John Wick meets The Fugitive in this action-packed new saga from Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (SAVAGE AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD) and Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated artist Dave Wachter (PLANET OF THE APES, X-MEN LEGENDS), as the Marvel Universe meets the next generation of punishment! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $5.99

