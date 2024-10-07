Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: bisexual., kitty pryde

Kitty Pryde Is Dating Nina In Exceptional X-Men #2

It was teased last month' but this Wednesday's 's Exceptional X-Men #2 brings it properly on panel. Kitty Pryde dating Nina.

Article Summary Kitty Pryde officially comes out as bisexual in Marvel's 616 Universe.

In Exceptional X-Men #2, Kitty Pryde dates a woman named Nina.

Past creators hinted at Kitty's bisexuality over the years.

Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero bring this new storyline.

It was teased in last month's Exceptional X-Men #1 by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero, but this Wednesday's brings it properly on panel. Last month, more than a brief kiss, a lingering hug or a lick of lips, we had textual evidence that Kate Pryde – now back to being Kitty Pryde, would be established as bisexual in the Marvel 616 Universe. That Kate Pryde will be on a date with a woman.

Or at least she would have been if she hadn't been stood up.

It was but a slight mention of the person's gender. I understand that some people at Marvel Comics totally missed it on repeat reads. We also reported that issue 2 would be much more than a slight mention, and we were to expect to meet Kitty Pryde's girlfriend for the first time in Exceptional X-Men #2. Well, that's out on Wednesday, and it's all confirmed.

Previously the sexuality of the X-Men character Kitty Pryde – also known as Kate Pryde, Shadowcat, Shadowkat, Sprite and Ariel – had been up for discussion in the four decades since she was first created by John Byrne and Chris Claremont for Uncanny X-Men.

In 2016, Chris Claremont stated that Kitty's true love was meant to be Rachel Summers. He had prepared the way, specifically with scenes with Sat-Yr-9 posing at Courtney Ross in Excalibur back in the eighties. In 2020, John Byrne said, "Even when we were working together, I grumbled that ALL of Chris' female characters were Bi."

Alan Davis also talked about Sat-Yr-9's relationship with Kitty that he co-wrote and continued solo into Excalibur, saying, "Although I knew Chris had some plan for Sat Yr 9 to corrupt Kitty and that the various Cross time versions of Saturnyne were attracted to Kitty, I had no idea what, if any, the goal of this relationship was to be. I just played it as a lesbian affair. Kitty, the innocent victim of a wicked woman– I thought all of her scheming was just a ruse to keep Kitty interested."

But there was plenty more teasing from various creators and characters over the years, including Rachel Summers and Illyana Rasputin, sister of her former boyfriend Colossus.

In 2020's Marauders #12 by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli, Kitty Pryde, kissed her tattoo artist, but it was brief and not picked up by the rest of the book. Did it count for anything more?

In Exceptional X-Men #2 there will be no more teasing. Kitty Pryde is on a date with a woman. How does it go down? Well, you'll have to pick it up to find out.

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240702

(W) Eve L. Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

Kate Pryde's continued attempts at living a normal, non-mutant life go laughably wrong as she finds herself in the middle of a brawl started by a couple of headstrong teens with remarkable abilities – which, of course, they're terrible at controlling. She's sworn off being anybody's teacher, mentor, professor, sensei or anything that reminds her of her old life. But will the White Queen force her hand? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 09, 2024 SRP: $3.99 EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #3

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240743

(W) Eve Ewing (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

EMMA FROST VS KITTY PRYDE! Kitty Pryde's determination to stay doggedly away from all things X-Men related becomes more strained by the day as EMMA FROST once again sticks her nose into things. Meanwhile, our new team is finding their rhythm. AXO, MELEE and BRONZE have officially entered the fray! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!