SCOOP: Marvel To Make Kitty Pryde Canonically Bisexual This Week

Bleeding Cool understands that in this week's Exceptional X-Men #1, the sexuality of the character Kitty Pryde, will finally be made clear.

Article Summary Marvel confirms Kitty Pryde's bisexuality in Exceptional X-Men #1, ending decades of speculation.

Chris Claremont and John Byrne hinted at Kitty Pryde's complex sexuality in earlier works.

Kitty Pryde's romantic interactions with Rachel Summers and Illyana Rasputin suggested her bisexuality.

In Marauders #12, Kitty Pryde briefly kissed a woman, foreshadowing her confirmed bisexuality.

Bleeding Cool understands that in this week's Exceptional X-Men #1 by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero, the sexuality of the X-Men character Kitty Pryde – also known as Kate Pryde, Shadowcat, Shadowkat, Sprite and Ariel – has been up for discussion in the four decades since she was first created by John Byrne and Chris Claremont for Uncanny X-Men, will be made clearer than before.

In 2016, Chris Claremont stated that Kitty's true love was meant to be Rachel Summers. And he had prepared the way specifically with scenes with Sat-Yr-9 posing at Courtney Ross in Excalibur back in the eighties. In 2020, John Byrne said "Even when we were working together, I grumbled that ALL of Chris' female characters were Bi."

Alan Davis also talked about Sat-Yr-9's relationship with Kitty that he co-wrote and continued solo into Excalibur, saying "Although I knew Chris had some plan for Sat Yr 9 to corrupt Kitty and that the various Cross time versions of Saturnyne were attracted to Kitty, I had no idea what, if any, the goal of this relationship was to be. I just played it as a lesbian affair. Kitty the innocent victim of a wicked woman– I thought all of her scheming was just a ruse to keep Kitty interested."

But there has been plenty of teasing from various creators and characters over the years, including Rachel Summers and Illyana Rasputin, sister of her former boyfriend Colossus.

In 2020's Marauders #12 by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli Kitty Pryde, kissed a woman, her tattoo artist, but it was brief and not picked up by the rest of the book. Did it count for anything more?

In Exceptional X-Men #1 there will be no more teasing. Kate Pryde … sorry, she's back to Kitty Pryde now… will be on a date with a woman. Or at least she would have been if she hadn't been stood up.

Nevertheless, her gender is made quite clear… and forty years of teasing will be over. Just about. Eve L Ewing is no coward…

KATE PRYDE LEADS A TEAM OF ALL-NEW X-MEN! After the fall of Krakoa, Kate Pryde is trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. She's just a regular-degular bartender now. Definitely NOT getting ready to head up an ALL-NEW TEAM of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing in this title but work, dating and staving off depression. That's it. No never-before-seen EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN to see here! Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 04, 2024 SRP: $4.99

